On the sidelines of the Davos Forum 2023, Diop told “Sky News Arabia Economy” that the food crisis affects all countries, but it affects poor countries more severely, explaining that there are about 150 million people who have become poor in the last period.

He added that the International Finance Corporation has allocated a food security platform for which it allocated 6 billion dollars, in order to strengthen the ability of the private sector to address this crisis and help support food production.

“This platform allowed projects to be brought in smoothly and funded quickly. Recently, specifically last week, we invested in Bangladesh in rice cultivation. Secondly, this platform allowed us to invest more in fertilizers,” he says.

It is noteworthy that global crises, such as the war in Ukraine, and the unbalanced global recovery from the Corona pandemic, have caused an increase in levels of hunger and malnutrition, which are already exacerbated by climate change and increasingly severe weather events that harm crops and reduce their volumes, according to the International Finance Corporation.

On the areas of renewable energy and sustainability, Diop said that the International Finance Corporation has a project for wind and solar energy, and a project for the production of ammonia, which was recently expected in Egypt.

He pointed out that the Foundation launched an initiative covering Africa and the Middle East to help the owners of capital projects in the region, with the allocation of $ 225 million for it, due to the Foundation’s realization that there are not enough capital projects in the Middle East.

Diop also stressed that investing in solar energy is very feasible in the Middle East, and green hydrogen attracts some investors in the region.