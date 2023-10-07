Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/10/2023 – 17:22

The 47th International Film Festival begins on October 19th and continues until November 1st, which this year features a selection of 360 films from 96 countries. There will be 24 cinemas, cultural spaces and Unified Educational Centers (CEUs) spread across the capital of São Paulo, including free and open-air screenings. In addition, the Itaú Cultural Play, Sesc Digital and Spcine Play platforms will provide free access to titles selected by the event curators.

The opening of the festival, on the 18th, at the Cinemateca Brasileira, for invitations only, is Anatomia de uma Queda (Anatomie D’une Chute), by Justine Triet, winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival. The poster art for the 47th Mostra is designed by the Italian Michelangelo Antonioni, who receives a triple tribute, with a retrospective featuring 23 of the filmmaker’s titles. Short and feature films, documentaries and fiction, made between 1947 and 2004, will be shown.

Among the titles confirmed for the 47th edition are Maestro, by Bradley Cooper, The Universal Theory, by Timm Kröger, Ervas Secas, by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Fallen Leaves, by Aki Kaurismaki, The Beast, by Bertrand Bonello, Good Morning to Language, by Paul Vecchiali, Woman of…, by Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert, The Book of Solutions, by Michel Gondry, Youth (Spring), by Wang Bing, In the Water, by Hong Sang-soo, Evil Does Not Exist, by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi , La Chimera, by Alice Rohrwacher, Anselm – 3D, by Wim Wenders, Close Your Eyes, by Victor Erice, and The Specter of Boko Haram, by Cyrielle Raingou.

In honor of the playwright, director, actor and director José Celso Martinez Corrêa, known as Zé Celso, who died in July, the festival is holding a special session on the 25th. The film, directed by him and Celso Luccas, records the transformations brought about by Frelimo ( Mozambique Liberation Front). The film was presented at the first International Film Festival, in 1977, without the presence of the directors, exiled by the military dictatorship.

Around 60 Brazilian feature films will be shown, comprising the Special Presentation, New Directors Competition and International Perspective sections. The films of the last two are unreleased in São Paulo. In the case of new directors, it displays titles from filmmakers who have up to two titles in their catalog. All Brazilians from the International Perspective and the New Directors Competition compete for the Festival’s Audience Award, which includes the Bandeira Paulista Trophy for Best Brazilian Film.

New space

One of the new features this year is the inauguration of a temporary area at the Brazilian Cinematheque, Espaço Petrobras, which in addition to traditional sessions in the outdoor area, will host Musical Sunday, on the 22nd, with the screening of the film Saudosa Maloca, by Pedro Serrano . The screening will be preceded by a samba circle with Everson Pessoa, who scored the film, and guests. Meu Sangue Veve por Você, by Paulo Machline, ends the night with chicken soup by Sidney Magal.

On the 19th, the film De Longe Toda Serra É Azul, by Neto Borges, will be shown at the venue, followed by a show by Zeca Baleiro, author of the soundtrack. On the 26th it is time for the session of winner of the Gramado FestivalMussum, O Filmis, by Silvio Guindane, will feature a samba circle performance afterwards.

Also on the program is the exhibition The Lost Film, with original drawings from the graphic novel of the same name by Cesar Gananian and Chico França. The works will be on display in the Cinesesc foyer from October 18th. The book will also be launched during the Exhibition, as well as two other books in honor of two Brazilian critics: Inácio Araújo – free eyesorganized by Sérgio Alpendre and Laura Loguercio Cánepa, and The Art of Criticismby Luiz Zanin Oricchio.

Tickets will be available for purchase four days before each session via the event app and the Velox website. On the day of the session, a small quota will be available for purchase directly at the cinema box office. Ticket prices are R$24 (full) and R$12 (half).

At the Cinemateca Brasileira, everyone pays R$10 to access the Petrobras Space and at the Spcine Circuit: CCSP – Centro Cultural São Paulo (Lima Barreto room), Spcine Olido and Biblioteca Roberto Santos the prices are R$4 and R$2. For more information, just access the festival website or email [email protected], and social networks Instagram: @mostrasp and Facebook: @mostrasp.