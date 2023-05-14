Mohamed Njeim (Rabat)

The International Film Festival in its 11th session in Morocco, within its activities that will be held in the city of Dakhla during the period from 2 to 8 June, honors the Egyptian artist and star Rania Farid Shawqi, and witnesses the participation of several countries: Senegal, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Angola, Uganda, Africa. Central, Comoros, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Cameroon, Tunisia, Somalia, Ghana, Mauritius, and Morocco, the organizing country. In addition to the Egyptian star, the festival will honor several other names from the world of Arab and African cinema.

Dr. Frida Ekotto, Chair of the Division of African Studies at the University of Michigan, has chaired the feature film competition jury, while the media short film competition jury is chaired by Moroccan film critic Bilal Mermid.

The festival continues, according to its statement, to affirm its cinematic identity that is in line with its goals and aspirations, as it chose to be an African and Arab cinematic date open to other cinematic experiences, and a meeting place for African and Arab cinematic events, including directors, producers and stars of the seventh art.

The festival program includes the organization of seminars, technical meetings, training workshops in the field of cinema for the benefit of young people, and a “master class”, in addition to showing the latest Moroccan films.