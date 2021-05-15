You look at him and it is difficult for you to accept that he has grown so much and so fast. Remember when as a child you wanted it to grow up fast so you could rest. Now you would like to stop the time to have him in your arms again as when he was a baby. You miss him asking you to play with him, to help him with homework, to need you to get things done. Who wants to make plans with you or wants to spend free time together.

How difficult it is to feel that he loves you and needs you in a different way, to face his out of tune, his rebellion, his bad answers. Accept that his group of friends is now his shelter, that he wants to do things his way, that he thinks so differently from you. That affectionate and communicative boy who liked to explain to you everything he had learned in school now shows himself, on many occasions, irascible and reserved and spends many hours locked in his room listening to music, watching series or absorbed with his mobile.

An erupting volcano that explodes for no apparent reason, showing difficulty managing frustration and thinking that the world is plotting against him. That he constantly explores new limits, that he tries to break rules because many of them he does not understand and that he feels that the world turns against him. A young man who finds it difficult to accept his mistakes, who is immersed in a chaos of changes and lives in a whirlpool of doubts and contradictions. With constant mood swings, with little capacity for self-criticism, he lives between euphoria and absolute catastrophism.

A time of healthy disobedience, of numerous learnings, of searching for new limits. Of vulnerability and strength in equal measure, of impulsiveness and self-centeredness in its purest form. A stage focused on the construction of a new identity, the search for a “new me”.

Adolescence is undoubtedly the most difficult educational stage to accompany. An arduous task, full of daily challenges, of strategies to learn. In which conflicts intertwine without really knowing why and calm times are missed. Discussions that fill us with guilt, worry and helplessness. It is not easy at all to understand why our teenage children are sometimes so unstable or irreverent. Accept that they need to fly out of the nest, that they want to take charge of their lives and decide how they want to move around the world. It is not easy at all to accompany someone from tranquility who sometimes does not show interest in what we say, who seems to constantly seek conflict, who lives between extremes.

As Robert Louis Stevenson said in the mouth of his character Dr. Henry Jekyll, “Love me when I least deserve it because that’s when I need it most”, phrase that sums up in a very timely way what our teenage children need from us at this stage. Adults who look at adolescence with respect, affection and empathy, abandoning the patterns adultists. That they do not constantly repeat things, that they be in a good mood and have a lot of common sense. That they trust them, that they understand that it is a stage of provisionalities, advances and setbacks, of continuous discoveries that are not always easy to manage. Moms and dads who accompany them without condition even if there are days that are very complex, who educate with firmness and kindness in responsibility and effort. That they offer them security and warmth. That they understand the fragility and vulnerability they are going through and help them to bring order to the chaos that sometimes invades them.

How do you educate a teenager?

1. Knowing the characteristics of the educational stage. Knowing the metamorphosis of changes (physical, psychological and social) that our children are going through will allow us to understand their behaviors in order to offer them the help they need.

2. With great doses of understanding, patience and confidence. Offering them time to learn and opportunities to err without feeling challenged.

3. Making them feel that we connect with what they feel and need. Showing interest in their concerns, concerns, giving importance to their concerns or wishes.

4. Accompanying them from calm and mutual respect. Speaking to them with the desire to understand each other, eliminating the shouting and sermons, the labels, the reproaches or the contradictory messages that damage the bond so much.

5. Helping them build a solid self-esteem and self-concept, teaching them to look in the mirror with respect and without fear. Highlighting all the virtues they possess and encouraging them to accept themselves as they are, valuing their strengths and seeking answers to their difficulties.

6. Accepting that conflicts at this stage are inevitable, that we must learn to select them and seek solutions from deep analysis, affection and empathy.

7. Understanding that your group of friends is now your source of security, understanding and support. Friends who need to always have them close to be able to create their new identity and define their own values.

8. Using non-violent communication, language full of respect and large doses of affection. Practicing active listening, eliminating shouting or accusations, opening communication channels daily looking for the most opportune moments.

9. Teaching them to recognize, analyze and manage emotions, helping them to modulate and respond to them, validating everything they feel.

10. Consensus rules, flexible limits, establishing natural and logical consequences. Looking for the balance between permissiveness and overprotection.

Adolescence is undoubtedly the educational stage in which our children need from us “our best version”, transmitting that we love them without limits or conditions. That we be serene, available, that we look for spaces to share fears and confidences, that we understand that many of their behaviors are associated with their little modulated emotions.

