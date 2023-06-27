Once again this year, the special Fiamme Gialle “Study and Sport” prize could not be missing from the XXVII Menarini International Fair Play Award. Today, the recognition of the Guardia di Finanza Sports Group was delivered to the swimmer born in 2003, Gianluca Gensini, during the press conference held at Palazzo Vecchio in Florence. An appointment that allowed the spotlight to be turned on the return to the Florentine area of ​​the exciting event dedicated to the values ​​of fair play. The city of Florence will host the talk show “The champions tell each other” on Monday 3 July in Piazza della Signoria, hosted by Ivan Zazzaroni, in addition to the traditional gala dinner on Tuesday 4 July in Piazzale Michelangelo. On Wednesday 5 July, however, the great legends of Italian and international sport will parade for the first time at the Roman Theater in Fiesole for the official award ceremony.

“I am pleased that such a prestigious event with 26 years of success behind it is once again central to Florence – underlines Cosimo Guccione, Councilor for Sport and Youth Policies of the Municipality of Florence – Since its first edition, the awarded champions, in addition to being positive role models for the new generations, have become Ambassadors of Menarini Fair Play around the world and bearers of the noblest values ​​of sport such as sharing, brotherhood, solidarity and respect. Our young people are bombarded with a thousand messages, they need examples and this event has created, over time, a legacy that cannot be erased, a common heritage for all”.

“We look forward to the awards ceremony on July 5th – adds Anna Ravoni, mayor of Fiesole – It is an honor for us to welcome, in one of our most evocative places, the big names in world sport and above all an event which, for years, has been promoting the highest values ​​of fair play in constant dialogue with civil society and with the world of young people”.

After the novelty of the Menarini Fair Play Award in the “Youth” category, this morning Gianluca Gensini also officially entered the Award’s Roll of Honor, winning the coveted award established in collaboration with the CONI Tuscany Regional Committee and the Fiamme Gialle Sports Groups , dedicated to young athletes who have achieved significant successes both in sport and in school. In 2022 Gensini took part in the youth swimming Criteria, simultaneously obtaining his high school diploma with honors. Thanks to this Award, the young Esseci Nuoto di Calenzano member will have the opportunity to train at the Guardia di Finanza Sports Center in Castelporziano, together with the other two finalists of the special Fiamme Gialle “Study and Sport” Award: Serena Masi, athlete specialized in high jump, and the swimmer Niccolò Lucchi.

“With this award, we celebrate again this year those young talents who have been able to distinguish themselves both in the sports arena and in the classroom – declare Antonello Biscini, Valeria Speroni Cardi and Ennio Troiano, members of the Board of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation – We are certain that they will be able to cultivate the commitment, sense of responsibility and determination that brought them here in the best possible way, becoming virtuous examples for their own peers”.

Below are the winners and categories of the XXVII Menarini Fair Play International Award:

– JAVIER ZANETTI, Category “Myth Character”

– DEBORAH COMPAGNONI, “Fair Play Career” Category

– ALESSANDRA CAMPEDELLI, Category “The social values ​​of sport”

– ANTONIO CABRINI, Category “Model for young people” Paolo Rossi Special Award

– ELISA DI FRANCISCA, Category “Sport and courage”

– GIULIA GHIRETTI, Category “Sport beyond sport” – SUSTENIUM Energy and Heart

– LARISSA IAPICHINO, Category “A smile for life”

– MASSIMILIANO ROSOLINO, Category “Promotion of Sport”

– LUIS ALBERTO SCOLA BALVOA, “Fair Play” category

– LISA VITTOZZI, “Fair Play and Environment” Category

– JACOPO VOLPI, Category “Narrating emotions” Franco Lauro Special Prize

– MARCELO BIELSA, Category “The Gesture”

– MARIACLOTILDE ADOSINI, “Youth” Category

– EMILIA ROSSATTI, “Youth” category

– GIORGIO PIETRO TORRISI, “Youth” category

– GIANLUCA GENSINI, Category “Study and Sport” Special Award Fiamme Gialle

Also present were the Menarini Fair Play Ambassadors:

GIANCARLO ANTOGNONI

EDWIN MOSES

FEDERICA PELLEGRINI

ARRIGO SACKS

TOMMIE SMITH