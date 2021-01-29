WHO experts, who are researching the origin of the emerging corona virus, visited the hospital in which the disease was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019.

“A very important first visit,” wrote Peter Dazak, a member of the delegation. “We are in the hospital that treated some of the first confirmed cases of Covid-19. We will meet with the doctors and staff who have worked on this matter, to talk frankly about the details of their work,” he added.

The team members also met with Chinese scholars.

Yesterday, Thursday, the World Health Organization stated that the first visits will include the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Huanan Market and Wuhan Laboratory, which are three sites believed to be linked to the virus.

The organization stated, in a tweet, that “the team will visit hospitals, laboratories and markets,” and experts will meet “with the first dealers (with the disease) and some of the first people infected with Covid-19.”

“I want to confirm that this cooperation and this exchange between international experts from the World Health Organization and Chinese experts is one of the aspects of global research on the origin of the Coronavirus. It is not an investigation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a tweet late Thursday that he had a “frank conversation” with Chinese Health Minister Ma Xiaoyi.

“I requested that international scholars get the support and the ability to access (the information) and the data they need and the opportunity to engage fully with their Chinese counterparts,” he said.

The World Health Organization insists that the investigation does not aim to “accuse” a country or authority, but “to realize what happened to avoid it happening again in the future.”