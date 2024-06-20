The Emirates Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, with the participation of an elite group of scientists, experts, specialists and stakeholders in rain enhancement research, discussed the strategic research areas and the roadmap for its sixth session, through which it will provide a financial grant worth $1.5 million to each winning research project, with a maximum of three projects, for which the door will open. Applications from all over the world will apply early next year.

The discussions, which took place during a high-level workshop in Abu Dhabi, included defining the program’s strategic priorities, especially with regard to developing research partnerships with universities and local research institutions in the UAE, in addition to the possibility of involving other relevant international organizations and bodies, such as the World Meteorological Organization, in future research projects.

The workshop aimed to establish the criteria for nomination for the sixth session, especially with regard to tools for clarifying the level of technical readiness of research outputs, such as the techniques and models used, etc., taking into account the involvement of the local research community in the UAE in the proposed research work, in addition to identifying priority areas for the program in the next stage, including: Facilitates the process of submitting research proposals for the next session.

Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of the Emirates Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, said that the program is committed to strengthening international cooperation in the field of rain enhancement research, and unifying visions and efforts with pioneers of the scientific community with the aim of addressing pressing global issues, in addition to setting the basic pillars from which it will proceed during the next phase through the sixth cycle of the program. .

She pointed out the program’s keenness to strengthen the connection between the scientific community specialized in issues of improving weather and rain enhancement locally and globally, especially in light of the distinguished results achieved by this cooperation through the projects that received the program’s grant during the past ten years.

The workshop participants focused on five main areas: improved pollination materials, rain enhancement systems, autonomous weather systems, limited climate intervention, and advanced models, software and data.

The experts discussed the most important areas for cloud seeding applications, including communication rules and protocols for unmanned autonomous systems, high-efficiency and high-risk technologies and systems, and new cloud seeding materials, as well as discussing the latest modeling methods and software such as cloud chamber simulation programs for small-scale rainfall processes. And analyze big data for short-term weather forecasting, support cloud seeding decisions, and more.

For his part, Steve Griffiths, Professor of Practice at Khalifa University and member of the Strategic Steering Committee of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, said: “As a leading international initiative to fund innovative research in the field of rain enhancement, the program will seek to build on the positive results achieved by this workshop while continuing to collaborate with leading scientists.” And researchers from all over the world to achieve the desired goals of the sixth session.”

The workshop represented an opportunity for many experts to work for the first time with a global network of prominent researchers and experts, who support the program’s efforts to find innovative solutions to the challenges of water scarcity and other related environmental challenges, amid the participation of experts from the National Center of Meteorology in the UAE, along with an elite group of scientists and experts. From international organizations and research centers, including the World Meteorological Organization, the National Center for Atmospheric Research in the United States, the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, and the Institute for Technological Innovation.

For his part, Professor Jörg Lauterbacher, Director of the Department of Science and Innovation and Chief Scientist at the World Meteorological Organization, said that the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science is of particular importance due to its continued focus on developing rain enhancement capabilities, improving operations, and strengthening the infrastructure needed to ensure a sustainable water supply.

Discussions among international experts contributed to developing an integrated vision for project selection criteria, identifying aspects of cooperation for research and development paths, in addition to conducting systematic reviews of the final version of the document on the research areas targeted for the sixth session.