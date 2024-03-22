The international expert in the field of surgery and medical technology, Dr. Catherine Moore, praised the tremendous development that the medical infrastructure has reached in the UAE, and the leadership it has achieved in the use of technology in the healthcare sector, noting that the pace of growth in the UAE is amazing, as it is at the forefront The countries in the world that care most about patients, as they are keen to make the patient their first priority.

During the second Ramadan lecture held at the Mohammed bin Zayed Council, Moore revealed that the countries of the world are witnessing about 17 million deaths, and fail to perform 150 million surgical operations annually, as a result of the significant shortage in the numbers of doctors and surgeons compared to population growth, which is something that requires… With it, there is an increased expansion in the use of modern technology and robots in the health field, especially since the total number of surgical operations performed by these robots currently exceeds two million operations annually.

New trends

In detail, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the second Ramadan lecture of the “Mohamed bin Zayed Council”, which was held the day before yesterday, at the Council’s headquarters at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, under the title “New Technological Trends in the Field of Health”, in the presence of A large number of sheikhs, senior officials, and representatives of the health sector.

The lecture, which was delivered by Dr. Katherine Moore, an expert in surgery and medical technology and President of the Intuitive Foundation, began with the showing of a short documentary film about the visions and ideas for the future of healthcare, and the transformative impact of technology on the healthcare system. Then Moore spoke about technology and its major invasion into homes. And its impact on all aspects of life, and the reasons for the interest of researchers and scientists in developing this technology, with the aim of harnessing it in the field of medicine and health.

big success

Moore said, “Since technology has been harnessed to serve the health field over the past decades, it has proven to be a great success in helping provide the best treatment for patients and reducing their suffering at the same time. Technology has been able to provide new machines and medicines that help protect many people against diseases. “It accelerated their recovery, and it was also able to improve scientific research and studies to make health care more efficient.”

She added, “Technology has provided ways to preserve the medical history of all patients, which has facilitated the transfer of data between doctors, and prevents it from being lost, with the aim of improving medical care. This information can also be used to exploit it in scientific research and studies that aim to find treatments and discoveries in the medical field.”

robot

Moore continued: “30 years ago we began experimenting with a new technology called cybernetics, and our idea at the time was how we would be able to improve surgical care using this new technology. The first robots were very simple and elementary, and when my husband first started working at Intuitive Surgical, In 2001, a few hundred simple surgeries were performed by robots.

She stated, “When I joined the same institution in 2006, after I completed my medical training, the number of surgical operations performed by robots reached 100,000, and with the development of technologies, surgical robots became present in hospitals all over the world, especially in the UAE, where they have become more “Effectiveness and progress, bringing the total number of surgical operations performed by these robots to exceed two million annually.”

She said: “When we think about building medical infrastructure, many people think that they need to build hospitals, which usually does not take more than a year, and in Abu Dhabi, I believe that you can build a hospital in about six months, but the problem remains that training It takes 10 years for the doctors and health personnel who will work in the hospital, and therefore the thought came about using technology to train and qualify medical staff remotely, a model that has achieved great success in many countries, especially in light of the shortage in the numbers of doctors and surgeons compared to population growth.

necessary capacity

Moore explained, “To explain what I mean, know that we perform about 300 million surgical operations annually in the world, and yet we lag behind by about 150 million surgical operations. There are people in many countries who simply do not have the ability to access the life-saving surgeries that they need when If they are exposed to an accident or postpartum hemorrhage, for example, this leads to between 7 and 17 million deaths that could be avoided, if only we had enough surgeons and sufficient surgical infrastructure in the world, and then we could change the pace of training of medical personnel in… At the global level, by introducing technology, because expanding the scope of surgery just as it requires hospitals, equipment, doctors and nurses, it also requires a radical rethinking of the training process.

Moore pointed out that technological development in the health sector has greatly helped doctors communicate with patients more easily, via the Internet, as it is no longer necessary for the patient to go to the clinic and wait long periods to consult a doctor. Rather, patients can now consult a doctor by accessing Internet.

Huge development

She expressed her great admiration for the tremendous development that the medical infrastructure has reached in the UAE, stressing that the UAE benefits from technology in almost all its sectors, and has achieved leadership in healthcare sector technology.

Moore said: “The pace of growth in the UAE is amazing, and I imagine that this will continue in the future, and in order to continue to maintain its leadership, I believe that the focus is on continuing to invest in new technology and introducing it to the health system, as long as this technology will increase the available capabilities and improve the results.” treatment for patients,” stressing that the UAE is at the forefront of countries in the world that are keen to make the patient its top priority.

. 17 million deaths worldwide due to a shortage of “surgeons.”

. Two million surgeries are performed by robots annually.