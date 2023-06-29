Nuevo León.- A proficient international ratified that the death cause of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa was suffocation (which was suffocated), that is, it was a femicide.

Till the date there are no detainees as probable material or intellectual authors of the femicide.

As will be remembered, Debanhi18 years old, disappeared on April 8, 2022 and her decomposed body was found on April 21.

recent meeting

Debanhi’s parents, Mario Escobar and Dolores Bazalduaattended last Monday, June 26, at the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) so that they could be given progress in the femicide case of their daughter, reports the Infobae media outlet.

At that meeting was the Guatemalan forensic doctor José Mario Nájera, international expert endorsed by the United Nations.

He was in the exhumation of the Debanhi’s body in 2022 and confirmed the causes of death of the young woman.

According to the specialist, Debanhi remained alive for three to five days before his body was located.and more than one person would have participated in her femicide. See also They resume sanitizations in the Municipal Palace of Ahome

Total, Debanhi underwent three autopsiesbeing the last one ordered by the federal authorities (the FGR). It was determined that Debanhi died from suffocation due to obstruction of the nostrils.

“It was shown that it was not a contusion (blow from an accidental fall), that she died from suffocation, that she was alive for 3 to 5 days. That gives us more courage, it makes us more angry knowing that they planted it on us”, Mario Escobar mentioned in January of this year.

To remember: on April 8, 2022, Debanhi went out partying with two other girlswhich at a certain moment they decided to leave her alone and send it home via a pay driver (application). The driver left her alone in the Monterrey–Nuevo Laredo highway and took a photo of it. It was the last photo of Debanhi alive.

They no longer heard from her. She began an intense search, and on April 21 his body was found within a tank 4 meters deep, in the motel new castilelocated a few meters from where Debanhi was abandoned to her fate at dawn on April 9. See also They leave a shelter in García, Nuevo León

In an interview published by reporter Itzel Cruz, José Mario Nájera stated that he was present at the exhumation of the body and the completion of the necropsy that was performed, and the results were given on July 18, 2022are the same conclusions: death by suffocation (she was suffocated).

“If the prosecutor believes that what he has is not enough, then he will request other expert reports,” he added.

This Guatemalan doctor has already participated in various expert opinions in Mexico, in cases of femicide, such as that of Lesvy Berlin Rivera Osorio, 22, found dead at the Autonomous University of Mexico in 2017, and that of Mariana Lima Buendía, 29. , murdered by her husband and who tried to make it look like suicide.

That the NL Prosecutor’s Office did not seek the truth

Debani’s family assured that they will continue to search for the truth about what happened to his daughter. See also Former president of Amazon Mexico paid hit men for the murder of his wife

They insisted that the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office does not give answers; At the time, the State Prosecutor’s Office assured that Debanhi died when he accidentally fell into the motel cistern in the dark of night.

It should be remembered that the parents asked the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obradorand after this, the FGR attracted the case.

More than a year, without detainees

More than a year after the disappearance and murder of the young woman, the alleged culprits have not been captured.