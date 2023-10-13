DThe International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned of diesel shortages in Europe this winter. The main reason for this is the EU’s embargo against Russian oil, the authority announced on Thursday. Europe will probably be dependent on imports from other countries, but special requirements for diesel quality in winter threaten that these deliveries will remain “limited”.

Even ten months after the EU embargo came into force, European refineries are still having problems increasing their diesel production, the IEA report continues. A shortage of diesel can only be avoided if the winter is mild this time too.

The IEA also commented on the possible consequences of the major Hamas attack on Israel for oil supplies. Immediately after the attack, the price of oil rose due to concerns that other countries in the region could intervene in the conflict. The region accounts for around a third of global oil transport by sea. The price situation has now eased somewhat again.

The IEA sees only a limited risk for oil supplies: the conflict has so far had no impact on the direct supply of oil. However, traders would still be forced to price in a “higher geopolitical risk,” she explained. The IEA is ready to intervene to ensure sufficient supply to the markets.