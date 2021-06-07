Dubai (WAM)

Tomorrow, until June 12, Dubai will host the virtual edition of the International Conference on Emergency Medicine in its twentieth edition, with the participation of more than 2,000 experts from all over the world involved in the health care and emergency medicine sector. The objective of this year’s conference is to gather industry experts under one roof, and organize interactive virtual sessions that review case studies and fruitful solutions, with the participation of experts from the region and the world, to introduce best practices and innovations in the field of trauma and emergency medicine and patient care. During the conference sessions, experts from more than 70 countries will discuss various aspects related to the ever-changing emergency medicine, and a series of workshops will be organized before the conference on critical care, medical emergencies on board, advanced pediatrics, research and management, and many more. Dr. Saleh Faris, Chairman of the Emirates Division of Emergency Medicine, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee of the Conference, expressed his pride in hosting the twentieth edition of the International Conference on Emergency Medicine in its virtual version from the UAE, with the participation of experts of this noble profession from around the world. He added that the conference provides an effective platform for exchanging information and providing new horizons for the sector, especially after the “Covid-19” crisis, by presenting deep insights and ideas shared by a group of distinguished experts and speakers at the regional and international levels, pointing out that despite the transformation of the conference into a format This year, due to the current health crisis, it was possible to expand the scope of the largest conference in the world, make it more inclusive, and jointly contribute to improving the health care sector for all.