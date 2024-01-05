Capitals (Union, Agencies)

International efforts are escalating to stop the escalation in the Gaza Strip and prevent the outbreak of a regional conflict, while officials in the administration of US President Joe Biden are developing plans to prevent the outbreak of a broader and long-term conflict. This came while Germany considered that the danger of escalation in the Middle East is very real.

US State Department spokesman Samuel Warburg said that his country is doing everything it can as a mediator to end the war and deliver humanitarian aid.

Warburg said in exclusive statements to Al-Hadath TV yesterday that America cannot set a specific time for the end of the war in Gaza, stressing that it has an important role in finding solutions to all outstanding regional issues.

He continued, “Washington is in daily contact with all active parties, shares their vision, and has the desire to end the war.”

He pointed out that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during his visit to the region, will discuss the next step in the war with the Israelis, and hear their point of view.

Derek Chollet, Advisor to the US State Department, and Barbara Leaf, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, also went to Jordan and Israel, with the aim of preventing the expansion of the conflict in the region.

The US State Department published a statement in which it stated that “Cholit and Lev will stress the importance of American support for Israel, and the United States’ commitment to preventing the conflict between the Palestinians and Israel from spilling over into a regional conflict.”

In another context, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said yesterday that the German government is monitoring the situation on the border between Israel and Lebanon, while the Foreign Minister is preparing to travel to the Middle East for talks.

The spokesman added: “The risk of escalation is unfortunately very real.”

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will leave tomorrow, Sunday, heading to Israel to meet her counterpart, Yisrael Katz, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, according to the spokesman, and she is also scheduled to hold talks in the Palestinian territories.

In turn, the European Union announced yesterday that the Union's foreign policy official, Josep Borrell, will visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border and the importance of avoiding regional escalation.

The Union stated, in a statement, that “Borrell will discuss the impact of what is happening in Gaza on the region, and will reaffirm the need to strengthen diplomatic efforts with the leaders of the region with the aim of reaching a just and lasting peace.”

A European Union statement stated that during the visit, Borrell will meet with the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Foreign Minister Abdullah Bouhabib, and Army Commander General Joseph Aoun. He will also meet with the Commander of the United Nations Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Aroldo Lazaro.

The European Union said that Borrell will address the situation in and around Gaza in all its aspects, including its impact on the region, and will stress the importance of avoiding regional escalation and sustaining the flow of humanitarian aid to civilians.

The European Union foreign policy official will also stress, according to the statement, the need to strengthen diplomatic efforts to provide favorable conditions for achieving a just and lasting peace in the region. On Wednesday, Borrell condemned the statements of Israeli Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich regarding a plan to displace the residents of Gaza.

He said on the “X” platform: “I strongly condemn the inflammatory and irresponsible statements made by the two Israeli ministers that are offensive to the Palestinian population in Gaza and call for a plan to displace them.”

It is noteworthy that many scenarios were proposed for the post-war period and the rule of Gaza in international corridors, including the return of the Palestinian Authority to rule the Gaza Strip, with amendments to it, or the handing over of power to a technocratic government, or even Arab supervision with an international peace force to maintain security on the ground, but none of them It has not yet achieved its share of international and regional consensus.