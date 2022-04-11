International economy The closure of Shanghai continues: Tesla’s and Finnish companies’ plants are still closed

The Tesla, Kone and Wärtsilä plants, among others, will remain closed at least at the beginning of the week. Companies have even had to take care of transporting food for their employees.

Shanghai the region’s tough factories are holding on to the region’s factories.

The Shanghai closure began in two stages at the end of March and has continued ever since. Many factories in the area have been closed since March 28th.

The closure of the Tesla plant has been the most widely reported in the international press, which means that the electric car company will lose about 2,000 cars a day.

Closed is also the largest factory of the elevator and escalator company Kone, located in Kunshan next to Shanghai. According to the current closure regulations, the closure will continue on 12.4. until.

The machine has adjusted delivery and installation schedules due to the situation. Local maintenance of elevators and escalators has continued to a limited extent. For example, critical maintenance work is permitted in certain areas of Shanghai, according to Kone. Part of the city is completely closed.

Wärtsilä, a manufacturer of marine engines and power plants, says a large proportion of its employees in Shanghai have been able to work remotely on March 28th. during the closure that began. However, the plants of the joint venture between Wärtsilä and its Chinese partner have been closed during this time.

Production cannot resume until the government announces the lifting of restrictions in Shanghai.

“Currently, we are mainly anticipating small delays in production, services and deliveries.”

Shanghai the closures have provoked widespread opposition, as many residents have had difficulty accessing even the necessities of their homes. Wärtsilä says it is in close contact with its staff to ensure their well-being and to provide food to those who need it.

Wärtsilä’s production and service operations outside Shanghai have continued to operate normally.

The assembly plant of Kalmar, part of the cargo handling company Cargotec, near Shanghai has been closed on March 30. from. According to the company, the effects of the closure measures are not yet significant, but if the situation continues for a long time, it may affect deliveries.

Shanghai the port has been able to continue its operations despite strict closure measures. However, according to CNN, the number of ships waiting for loading services outside the port has multiplied in recent weeks.

According to Loadstar, which tracks the cargo industry, cargo ships en route to Shanghai have not been significantly diverted to other ports in the region.

The congestion in front of the port has increased, but according to Loadstar, the waiting time for ships to enter the port has remained at about 24-48 hours.

However, freight traffic is slowed down due to, among other things, the rules on driver corona testing.