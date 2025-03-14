International Dream Day: Why is it important to sleep and what are the most common sleep disorders





One in four adults does not rest well. The statistics say, the same ones that point to Spain leading the worldwide consumption of sleeping medications. There are so many things that concern us that, sometimes, we go to bed and, however tired we were, we failed to hit eye. Individual causes yes, but also social such as schedules, lack of conciliation or widespread use of screens, are behind this increasingly generalized problem in society. Sleeping like angels is one of the most aspirational acts of today.

The first Friday before the March equinox – it coincides this year 2025 on day 14 – the World sleep daya date that seeks to highlight the importance of sleep in health and well -being. And there are few who suffer from certain sleep -related disorders, which according to data from the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN)affect between 22 and 30% of the Spanish population.

Sleep, as important as eating or drinking

As we have said, statistics confirm what we already suspected. In Spain little, bad and late. Beyond the tiredness of the next day, the matter worries because sleeping is A physiological and vital process for healthjust as it is to breathe, eat or drink. Thus, when we deprive ourselves of sleep, many things related to our health and our behavior go wrong. “We need to sleep so that our organs work properly and all the biological regulation processes of our body occur,” says María José Masdeu, pneumologist and member of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Sleep Society (SES).

While we sleep the body releases hormones that help repair the cells and control the use of the energy that the body makes. The dream affects growth hormones, essential for the development of minors, and stress. And not only that, also in that vital process we learn and release emotions, since we consolidate the learning of the day during the night, in the Remi sleep stage.









The bad sleep and its relationship with mental health

What if we don’t sleep? «A bad rest has consequences on individual health and society in general and is associated with mental, emotional and physical health problems. In addition, people with chronic diseases, minority members and people in precariousness can have great difficulties in maintaining optimal sleep habits, ”says Dr. Ana Fernández Arcos, coordinator of the group of study of vigil and dream disorders of the Spanish neurology society (SEN).

“Sleep deprivation increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, alters the normal functioning of the immune system, prevents the fixation of memories – sleep and memory have a direct relationship – and the cleaning of the brain and accelerates cognitive deterioration,” says Nuria Roure, an expert psychologist in sleep disorders and author of the book ‘Finally I sleep’ (Ed. Vergara).

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day

Avoid caffeine, especially in the afternoon and night

Avoid nicotine

Exercise regularly, but not too late

Avoid alcoholic beverages before bedtime

Avoid heavy meals and drinks at night

Do not take naps after 3 in the afternoon

Relax before bedtime, for example, taking a bath, reading or listening to soft music

Keep your bedroom with a fresh temperature

Get rid of distractions such as noise, bright lights and television or computer in the bedroom. In addition, don’t be tempted to use your phone or tablet just before bedtime

«At birth we need about twenty hours of sleep distributed between day and night, until six and a half hours we need when we reach old age. In situations of high sleep demand, students in times of exams, senior executives with important cognitive demands or elite athletes requires a greater number of hours of rest, ”explains the expert, who deepens that he is often not given the importance of the sleep function.

Insomnia, nightmares, sleep apnea or sleepwalking are some of the most common sleep disorders, although there are about 100 classified.

Lack of sleep can be prevented or treated, but in Spain less than a third of people who suffer seek professional help, according to the data of the Ministry of Health.