Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University has announced the joining of the International Council for Open and Distance Learning – ICDE – as an official partner to the Global Consortium for the Development of the Reference Framework for Electronic, Open, Smart and Technology-Enhanced Higher Education Institutions.

The Union is of great importance, as it works to unify the efforts of open and digital universities, higher education institutions and quality assurance institutions from all over the world, and direct them in an optimal way to develop a clear framework for establishing common standards for consolidating comprehensive quality in technology-based higher education.

The President of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, Dr. Mansour Al-Awar stressed the importance of the new partnership with the International Council for Open Education and Distance Learning, which is one of the most prominent global leaders in advancing education via the Internet, stressing that it is a milestone and an advanced step towards supporting the international community to provide guarantees. To meet the urgent need to ensure the quality of distance education, in conjunction with the growing trend towards integrating smart learning methods to be an integral part of the higher education system around the world.

He said, “The formation of the International Consortium for the Development of the Unified Reference Framework, in partnership with the International Council for Open and Distance Learning, reaffirms our absolute determination to lay the foundations of quality, innovation and technology as a solid foundation for the advancement of higher education in line with the requirements of the twenty-first century, supported by our exceptional experience in redrawing Features of the future of education in the Arab world, pursuant to the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Supreme President of the University, in spreading the culture of smart education and lifelong learning and transforming universities into intellectual, knowledge and creative beacons to graduate creative generations qualified with knowledge and expertise and characterized by innovation to foresee and creating a more secure, prosperous and sustainable future.”

He added, “Cooperating with the council, which is moving forward in employing its high expertise and in-depth knowledge in providing continuous support for projects aimed at ensuring quality education for all, with the aim of benefiting from the approach of smart and open education and distance learning. We seek to continue to establish quality as a well-established culture within the smart and e-learning system.” and distance learning, through the development of an integrated framework that would enable universities to complete the process of self-assessment of the efficiency of performance, the quality of educational outputs and their compatibility with the requirements of the digital age.We renew our pledge to mobilize our joint energies with higher education institutions in order to support the quality of education via the Internet and provide Advanced tools to drive continuous improvement, in line with our core principle at Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, which is “Shared Growth”.

For her part, the Secretary-General of the International Council for Open and Distance Learning, Torun Gelsvik, said that the Council continues its determined efforts, which it began decades ago, to recognize the quality of open and flexible education and distance learning, supported by its qualitative initiatives aimed at achieving this fundamental goal, including It includes “Quality Audit Service” and “Quality Network”. Today, we have chosen an official partner for the ambitious initiative that aims to spread a culture of quality within the online and distance learning sector, as well as help universities to be able to conduct self-evaluation, identify weaknesses and strengths, and implement the necessary improvements to improve efficiency and quality of performance, leading to educational outputs that represent an important addition. for the labor market. We are pleased to see so many members of the International Council on Open and Distance Learning joining the Consortium, and we renew our call to the academic and educational community to actively participate in supporting efforts to improve the quality of the outputs available online.

The first version of the “Framework of Reference for Electronic, Open, Smart and Technology-Enhanced Higher Education Institutions” is being developed in cooperation with a constellation of experts participating in the International Federation, which includes a number of elite universities, associations and institutions concerned with education; These include the Association of Arab Universities, the Asian Association of Open Universities (AAOU), the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), the Arab Network for Quality Assurance in Higher Education, and the International Center for Innovation in Higher Education -NESCO. -ICHEI – affiliated with “UNESCO”, in addition to the “European Association of Distance Learning Universities” and others. The reference framework includes 6 dimensions with 39 indicators, along with an integrated package of evidence and data sources that can be used to demonstrate the achievements. The new framework reflects the most prominent unique characteristics that distinguish smart and open universities and universities concerned with online education, as it includes several factors such as creating innovative experiences for e-learning, the global participation of faculty, the speed and efficiency of educational provision mechanisms, as well as results and the extent of societal impact and many others.



