Sharjah (Union)
Many people like to enjoy a special meal, especially if it is made by one of the best chefs in the world, and through the “cooking corner” at the Sharjah International Book Fair 2022, in its 41st session, visitors will have a chance to enjoy up close the skills of a selection of Famous chefs, presenters and cookbook authors from around the world, to taste their recipes and learn their culinary secrets.
Guest chefs present 30 live cooking activities within the “Cooking Corner” program, which opens the doors to various cultural experiences and contributes to promoting dialogue between civilizations by displaying a range of traditional international dishes, which form an integral part of the historical identity and national heritage of peoples.
The list of chefs participating in this year’s course includes fitness trainer and certified nutritionist Dr. Nourhan Kandil from Egypt, a digital entrepreneur and a regular guest on C Network. with me. bad. The Egyptian, and Chef Sally Fouad from Egypt, the author of 4 books on proper nutrition for children and adults, and the owner of the special “Lifestyle” television program, which focuses on the importance of a healthy lifestyle.
From India, Chef Vicky Ratnani, whose love for food led him to discover his passion for cooking and based his cooking on some European techniques and global flavors that he drew from the countries he visited, and from Indonesia, Chef Vindex Tinker, author of cookbooks and distinguished advisor to the Association of Professional Chefs in India Indonesia, and former president of the Association of Professional Chefs in Indonesia.
The exhibition also hosts from Italy Christina Bowermann, a holder of a law degree who is always keen to inspire a new generation of chefs and lead a new and modern era of Italian cooking, and Chef Alessandro Borghese, owner of (AB Normal) «i.e. with me. Normal”, which provides nutritional services and consultancy, as well as fellow award-winning compatriot Damiano Carrara and manager of a restaurant in the United States, in addition to Luca Montercino, a pastry maker and culinary researcher, and owner of a pastry and healthy dishes bakery in Alba, where he embodies The concept of “healthy and delicious”.
While the exhibition provides the opportunity for visitors to get their favorite cookbooks, signed by culinary experts, which include a wide variety of the most famous dishes and international recipes.
