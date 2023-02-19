Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the International Defense Conference, which accompanies the exhibitions (IDEX and NAVDEX 2023), was launched in Abu Dhabi today, which is organized by the ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and in strategic partnership with the Tawazun Council, in the presence of more than 1,800 participants, including leaders and officials representing defense, security, academic and corporate organizations in the region and the world.

The Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, inaugurated the activities of the conference, which was held under the slogan “Adaptation, Exploration and Transformation, and Research in Reimagining Security, Society and the Human Experience in a Turbulent Era”, and included 4 discussion sessions in which 17 prominent international speakers participated and dealt with the economic and social consequences and the risks of dependence. Modern technologies, talent development and human capital management, the impact of technologies on the future of defense operations, ideas on the latest developments in modern technology and advanced technologies are discussed..

The opening was attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Work Applications, Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Babikyan, Minister of Defense Production of the Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Asrar Tarin, Minister of Defense and National Service of Tanzania Innocent Loga Bashungwa, Minister of Defense of Mongolia Sikhanbayar Gursid, and Minister High-tech industry in Armenia Robert Khanchatryan, along with a number of senior officials in local and international government and private agencies.

In his opening speech to the conference activities, Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi said: “Today, we continue the path of our joint cooperation by discussing the concepts of adaptation, exploration and transformation, and researching a re-imagining of security, society and the human experience in a turbulent era. The conference is an opportunity to discuss multiple aspects of challenges.” related to the impact of modern technologies on the future of humanity, through four sessions dealing with these challenges, but we must remember that the biggest challenge lies in the ability of humans to face the risks of nature, foremost of which are the effects of climate change.”

He added, “There is no doubt that we live today in an era full of turmoil as a result of rapid development and excessive reliance on advanced technology, such as artificial intelligence, neurological and biological technology, and tangible reality, which has left implications for social and economic concepts, including the achievement of security.”.”

He continued: “It requires taking measures to keep pace with this reality, in addition to studying how the increasing integration of technologies in the workplace leads to changing approaches to talent development and human capital management, as well as studying emerging technologies on modern military operations and the future of wars.”.

He pointed out: “The conference deals with the issue of discovering the following frontiers, by looking into the human instinct to explore beyond the current dimensions of the earthly and material world, and to expand the human footprint in both space and the digital field, looking forward to these sessions producing tangible results for the benefit of man.”.

He said: “While we seek to achieve security in an era of turmoil, we must adapt to the reality of the situation in which we live and we must meet its requirements. On the other hand, we must explore the nature of the challenges and devise means and methods to take advantage of technical development to manage the transformation process with full awareness.”.”

The Minister of State for Defense Affairs added that the United Arab Emirates believes in the need for concerted international and regional efforts in order to establish security so that we can together consolidate stability in the countries of the region and the world, and this in turn allows for the advancement of the national economy in our countries, and also contributes to achieving local, regional and global development..

Al Bowardi affirmed, “Achieving security comes at the forefront of our priorities, because it paves the way for our societies to live in dignity and in a safe environment, and provides an opportunity for our governments to build fruitful relations of cooperation between our countries, and contributes to resolving conflicts through dialogue and understanding, which leads to achieving global peace, and advances progress and prosperity.”.”

He said: “Security is not achieved by force and weapons, nor by modern technologies alone. It is an integrated national system that stems from the way of life, the society’s culture and its achievements, which are based on a set of human values ​​and principles that call for respect for the rights and cultures of other societies and aim to build human relations with them.”.

Addressing the participants in the conference, he said: “I invite you to reflect on the model of tolerance and peaceful coexistence presented by the UAE. While it embraces communities of all peoples and cultures, it gives them the opportunity to live and work on its land in security and peace. The state also seeks to build bridges of cooperation with countries of the world on the basis of respect.” mutual.”

He added: “Despite the conditions of instability and turmoil that surrounded the region for more than fifty years, the UAE continued to face challenges efficiently and did not stop making progress and presenting achievements, because its leadership established security and established peace in cooperation with its neighbors and the international community.”.

He said: “With the opening of the sixteenth session of the International Defense Exhibition IDEX 2023 tomorrow, we invite you to take advantage of this opportunity to learn about the latest technologies, weapons and equipment that contribute to establishing security and peace, and to enhancing opportunities for joint defense cooperation between our countries, by consolidating the concepts of deterrence.”.”

For his part, the Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee for the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions, and the accompanying International Defense Conference, Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, said: “The United Arab Emirates, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of God, It is always keen to achieve stability and human security, not only in the UAE, but also at the global level, to become a pioneering model in overcoming challenges and achieving civilized progress and a distinguished destination for peaceful coexistence..

He stressed that the importance of the International Defense Conference lies in providing an ideal strategic platform that attracts elite leaders and decision-makers from different countries of the world to exchange constructive visions and ideas on many global issues and formulate solutions regarding them to achieve stability, peace and ensure international security..

Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Gaffan Al-Jabri, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the exhibitions (IDEX and NAVDEX) and the accompanying International Defense Conference, said: “The International Defense Conference provides a global platform to discuss the development of more effective solutions to the changing and accelerating challenges that the world is witnessing at the present time. And security and defense strategies that contribute to achieving and establishing peace at the global level. It also sheds light on the latest scientific and technical developments, and the pivotal and important role of the UAE and Abu Dhabi in advancing the reality and future of the defense industries sector by providing a link between leaders and specialists to work together to find a formula to restructure systems. defense in the face of future challenges.

The conference witnessed 4 sessions, where he participated in the first session, which was titled “Promise and Consequences: The Social and Economic Impacts and Risks of the Steady Spread of Adopting New Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Neurological and Organic Technologies, and Extended Reality.”

The conference concluded its work with the fourth session entitled “Next Fronts”, which discussed the human instinct, transcending the dimensions of the current real world, and expanding the human footprint in the areas of space and the digital world, where the Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, and the partner in the “IFA Group” spoke in it. Nikos Papatsas, along with Anna Karen Rosen, CEO of “SABB” in the UAE, and Palmer Luckey, founder and discoverer of “Oculus VR”, and it was managed by Nofer Ramol, a TV presenter at Dubai Media Incorporated.