Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, the sessions of the International Defense Conference 2021, which is being held for the first time in its “hybrid” version, began Saturday in Abu Dhabi, bringing together more than 24 experts and specialists in the defense sector with the presence and participation of more than 2,400 people from 80 countries on the ground at the ADNOC Business Center, and by default

The conference, which revolves around “the prosperity and development of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, and their protection in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution” and organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company “ADNEC” and the Economic Balance Council “Tawazun” in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the General Command of the Armed Forces in the United Arab Emirates, comes prior to the launch of the two exhibitions. AEEDC and NAVDEX 2021, which will be held from 21 to 25 February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

In a welcoming speech, the UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, shed light on the UAE’s main role in advancing global defense industries, followed by four main sessions with the participation of a group of Emirati and international personalities specializing in defense affairs, advanced technology, and the revolution. Fourth Industrial.

Al-Bawardi said, “The UAE has been able to harness all capabilities by using advanced technology and artificial intelligence to face the pandemic crisis locally and globally with high efficiency, and it has continued to achieve more scientific and cultural achievements, and extended a helping hand to many countries of the world, drawing many lessons learned, so that the UAE becomes a model. For the will to challenge, civilized progress and the capital of human tolerance and peaceful coexistence, everything that I have achieved is an achievement for humanity.

He added, “Today’s conference is a golden opportunity to discuss the dimensions of protecting the development of artificial intelligence and high technology, to include the repercussions of the pandemic on global supply means, especially strategic industries such as health care, transportation, and of course, defense industries, which requires us to reconsider the supply system in order to make it more flexible to Various challenges in the future On the other hand, the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution are crucial to the future of our defense capabilities, especially since the production of many of the technologies of this revolution is carried out far from the traditional defense industries that are subject to control, and for this we must look for means and methods to protect them from moving to The hands of opponents and terrorism, and here highlights the importance of our defense and security cooperation with the various stakeholders to accelerate innovation and adopt advanced technologies and modern technology.

He explained, “In light of the accelerating and complex changes, the importance of strengthening aspects of research and development related to defense industries, including the importance of cooperation between research and development centers in the government and private sectors and academia to unify efforts in facing challenges and to ensure the continued development of the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and its defense applications in this regard. Regarding the creation of intensive testing and evaluation centers is critical. ”

He added, “Here it is necessary to take a comprehensive look at the methods that cope with cybersecurity with technological transformation, by shedding light on the nature of future wars in the fields of space and the electromagnetic spectrum, especially the cyber field due to the acceleration of its use to accomplish all strategic, operational and tactical work and tasks by governmental and non-governmental authorities.” And since our world is connected electronically, the importance of cybersecurity is highlighted, especially in the field of defense.

The first session of the conference, under the title “Innovative Opportunities in Managing Distribution Chain Systems for the Post-Corona Era”, was held with the participation of the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Eng. Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazrouei, who said, “We have worked in the United Arab Emirates during the past year to complete the formulation and discussion of articles The draft of the new maritime law, and we are currently working to complete the procedures for its approval. We have also issued 5 ministerial decisions to regulate maritime work in the country, which come as part of our endeavor to keep pace with the legislative aspects and the rapid developments in the maritime sector.

He added, “The UAE has achieved many qualitative achievements, most notably its accession to a group of international maritime agreements. Agreements, laws and legislation have helped the UAE achieve advanced positions in global competitiveness indicators, in addition to the improvement of the international maritime index for the UAE flag from 44 to 94% during the past five years. It is an international index issued by the International Chamber of Maritime Transport that measures the performance of maritime administrations * in raising the level of investor and shipowners’ confidence in the country’s ports, and thus attracting them to register their ships to raise the UAE flag and maintain the attractiveness of the maritime sector.

He pointed out that the ministry, in partnership with the government and private sectors and research and development centers, is studying a range of applications and submitting them to international organizations for accreditation, the most prominent of which is the use of autonomous ships, as well as 3D printing technology to print some spare parts needed for the ship while it is at sea, in addition to To the use of radar technologies to measure carbon levels from ship exhaust to ensure that they comply with international requirements, and to use the submarine guided without a crew to inspect the underwater hulls of ships, in addition to seeking to establish a unified national marine database aimed at developing the UAE maritime sector and facilitating commercial transactions. Which will enhance the smoothness of shipping and commercial traffic between the country’s ports in a more comprehensive manner.

In the second session, which was held under the title “Protecting Artificial Intelligence and other Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies in the era of cooperation and participation,” Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Omar bin Sultan Al Olama said during his participation in the session: “The UAE is looking ahead and planning in a way We are looking at artificial intelligence as it will change the world we know, as we are witnessing more important systems that provide benefit and productivity in the economy, so it is necessary to protect these systems, such as protecting state sovereignty.

He added, “We have a head of cybersecurity who works to protect these systems, and we have invested in many companies that will in turn invest in research and development, and we plan to ensure that we are in an advanced position in terms of how to protect these systems. There are many challenges when it comes to deploying artificial intelligence.” Among them is ignorance in the decision-making process, and there is another challenge that appears when the variables are not being identified, which forces the value to work in an environment with many variable factors.

He continued: “As for the third challenge, it appears when artificial intelligence is not developed at the national level or the state does not participate in the development process, as it is possible to penetrate these systems or to change certain data sets, which affects the systems negatively and leads to harm to the state.” .

He added, “The human factor is among the factors, including the existence of capabilities and competencies at the national level capable of developing these systems. The other factor is the hardware and the enjoyment of computer capabilities and programs necessary to ensure the effective deployment of artificial intelligence in the country.”





