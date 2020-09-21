World Peace Day (International Peace Day) is celebrated every year on 21 September. International Peace Day is mainly celebrated to establish peace and non-violence on the whole earth. This day started in 1982. From then until 2001 it was celebrated on the third Tuesday of September every year. In 2002, the UN announced it would celebrate 21 September. On this day, white pigeons are blown into the open sky to convey the message of peace. Every year the UN issues a theme for this day. This year’s theme is ‘Climate Action for Peace’.Maintaining peace all over the world is the main goal of the United Nations. The United Nations Charter also talks about the purpose of preventing war between countries of the world and maintaining peace.

Programs are organized on the occasion of Peace Day in the United Nations, institutions, non-governmental organizations, civil society and schools, colleges. White pigeons are flown everywhere in India on the occasion of ‘World Peace Day’.