The International Day of Indigenous Peoples is commemorated this Tuesday, August 9. 476 million indigenous people live across 90 countries and represent almost 6% of the world’s population, but they are among the most disadvantaged and vulnerable populations. In Latin America, indigenous people live between state oblivion, lack of opportunities, the struggle for their ancestral territories and natural resources but, without a doubt, violence and marginalization affects all communities.

The original populations continue to be subjected to extreme poverty, marginalization, or the exploitation of their lands, in addition to other human rights violations.

The UN commemorates the International Day of Indigenous Peoples every August 9 to publicize the needs of these population groups that today number 476 million in the world, 6% of the total population, and occupy 22% of the planetary territory. .

Precisely these needs of the ancestral territories are the greatest social challenges in Latin America and the Caribbean, where there are around 522 indigenous peoples that range from Patagonia to northern Mexico. There are 54.8 million indigenous people in the region, which is equivalent to 8.5% of the total population and represents the highest proportion in the world.

These communities live between state neglect, violence and the urgency that their needs be met. The EFE news agency toured several countries in the region to detail the most serious situations that these communities are going through.

Colombia: indigenous people at the center of a violence that does not abate

After almost six decades of armed conflict, these communities continue to suffer the onslaught of violence every day.

The Human Rights Observatory of the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (ONIC), during the second quarter of 2022, registered a total of 203 victimizing events, with 422,866 indigenous people affected by actions that violate human rights and International Humanitarian Law (IHL) , belonging to 29 indigenous peoples, the most violent period so far this year.

The ONIC report indicates that this increase in the violations of the DD. H H. of the Indigenous Peoples of Colombia was mainly due to two phenomena:

“The first, the worsening of the internal armed conflict, with the continuity of the disputes between non-state armed groups and criminal organizations, given their purpose of hegemonic control over strategic territories for their actions. And the second phenomenon, of a political nature, associated with the dynamics of the 2022 presidential elections, referred to as the electoral period with the greatest violence in the last three election days (notes the 2022 EOM),” the ONIC report notes.

In fact, thousands of indigenous people, protagonists of the social struggles of recent years in Colombia, supported Petro’s candidacy, whom they see with hope for a structural change and for their humanitarian situation to improve.

Photo provided by the press office of Gustavo Petro in which he appears in the company of an indigenous Mamo during an ancestral symbolic possession from the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia on August 4, 2022. © Gustavo Petro Press / EFE

The new Colombian president has promised to implement the Peace Agreement. However, the work is hard and will not give immediate results. One of the first events to confirm his commitment was the appointment of an indigenous woman, Leonor Zalabata, as head of the Colombian embassy to the UN.

Consulted by EFE, the ONIC spokesman, Óscar Montero, explains that a “physical and cultural genocide” continues to take place in the Andean country, adding that in 2022 at least 85 indigenous people have been murdered.

They, Montero points out, are the ones who “are putting their chests and faces to the structural violence that exists in the territories, that is, drug trafficking, the rearmament of the FARC dissidents and paramilitarism.”

This occurs when the armed conflict is almost at the rates of the worst year since the peace agreement in 2016.

Chile: indigenous inclusion in the new Constitution, but still missing

Despite the critical situation of violence against the Mapuche people, which has experienced an escalation of violence in the last year in the midst of a conflict that has been going on for decades, the original indigenous people have made historic conquests in Chile.

In 2021 they were included, for the first time in history, in the drafting of the new Constitution with 17 seats of the 155 distributed among 11 ethnic groups.

The new Magna Carta, which will be voted through a referendum on September 4, establishes that Chile is “a plurinational State” and that the native peoples have the right “to autonomy and self-government.”

A fact widely applauded among pro-indigenous communities and organizations, taking into account that the current constitutional text does not mention indigenous peoples in any of its articles.

File photo dated May 21, 2022 of Mapuche community members and authorities while they participate in a concentration of members of different indigenous communities, on May 21, 2022, in Puerto Saavedra, Araucanía region, Chile). © Alberto Valdes / EFE

“The new Magna Carta is a light of hope and recognition of rights that were pending for decades, historical demands that the political elite had refused to materialize,” said Rosa Catrileo, a constituent and Mapuche.

However, the historical demands for land are still unresolved. In the midst of this context, the Mapuche, the largest Chilean ethnic group with more than 1.7 million inhabitants among the 19 million in the country, continue to clash with the Chilean State and large forestry companies demanding the restitution of land in the hands of private actors.

In an interview with EFE, Salvador Millaleo, one of the most renowned expert lawyers in indigenous affairs, commented that this is a long-standing dispute “that has recently been intensified by the actions of the government of progressive Gabriel Boric, who, despite promising that it would not, militarized the area last May.”

Brazil: murders, deforestation, fires and attacks on indigenous people

It is not unknown that since the far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro came to power in 2019, the indigenous people have not stopped denouncing the increase in violence.

The organization ‘Human Right Watch’ (HRW) denounced on Tuesday that “harmful” policies and regulations adopted by the Bolsonaro government have fueled illegal activities and invasions in Brazilian indigenous communities, “seriously” threatening the rights of these populations.

The NGO points out that under the Bolsonaro administration the demarcation of indigenous lands was suspended and the bodies that protect them were weakened, leaving the original peoples “even more vulnerable.”

“Since redemocratization we have never experienced a scenario as violent as the one we have now, it is only comparable to the years of the military dictatorship (1964-1985),” Dinamam Tuxá, one of the executive coordinators of the Articulation of the Peoples, told EFE. Indigenous People of Brazil (APIB).

EFE reports that the data is worrying: “The cases of invasions, illegal exploitation of resources and damage to heritage on indigenous lands by illegal loggers, miners, hunters and fishermen have skyrocketed since 2019, when they already increased 137% in relation to with 2018”.









The Missionary Indigenous Council (CIMI), a body linked to the Brazilian Episcopate, denounced the murder of 182 indigenous people in 2020, 61% more than in 2019, and in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, in parallel to the confinements.

Regarding the rates of deforestation and fires in the Amazon, which have increased in the last three and a half years, Tuxá maintains that this “regression” is a “direct reflection of the hate speech promoted by Bolsonaro”, a supporter of mining in indigenous reserves. and who has promoted the relaxation of environmental laws and cut the budget of the bodies that oversee the Amazon.

The indigenous leader believes that an eventual victory of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the presidential elections in October will “soften” the situation, but will not “heal” it completely.

We consulted Mirna Cunningham, Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Fund for the Development of Indigenous Peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean, who explains that in Latin America there are more than 17 countries that constitutionally recognize indigenous peoples and in many of these there are also a recognition of the collective right over the territories.

“However, the economic model that is imposed in our region prioritizes extractivism… which means that resources are extracted from our territories without the participation of indigenous peoples…” Cunningham explains in an interview with France 24.

Mexico: organized crime for the control of indigenous territory

Mexico has one of the highest figures in the region in number of indigenous people: 23 million are assumed as such. There, indigenous peoples face the proliferation of armed groups, particularly in the southern state of Chiapas, with the largest indigenous population.

“Internal displacement in Chiapas tripled in 2021, derived from violence by armed groups, and the municipalities where this phenomenon is reflected are Aldama, Chalchihuitán, Venustiano Carranza, Chenalhó, Pantelhó and, lately, La Trinitaria and Frontera Comalapa,” he says. EFE.

According to reports from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), organized crime disputes over control of the territory have increased the forced displacement of indigenous people.

The violence is also in the northern states, such as Sonora, where organized crime and the threat to its natural resources, mainly water, are the axes of the conflict of the original peoples.

Alejandro Aguilar Zeleny, professor and researcher at the Center of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) of Sonora, consulted by EFE, lamented that in Mexico there are practically no indigenous peoples who have not suffered the violence of organized crime.

Indigenous people participate in the Meeting and Festival of Cultures and Identity of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples, on August 8, 2022, in Chilpancingo, Mexico. © Jose Luis De La Cruz / EFE

“Strange alliances are found between groups of drug traffickers, between the exploitation of forests, mining exploitation and violence against the communities themselves,” said the specialist.

All this despite the fact that the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has vindicated the “indigenous resistance”, as he calls the period that began in 1521 with the conquest of Spain, and has allocated almost 1,700 million dollars in social programs, but there are original inhabitants who still do not see this government assistance materialized.

The pending issues in Latin America and the Caribbean with the original peoples will continue to be from the struggle for land to social justice, without violence. But that recognition of the rights of indigenous peoples will only depend on the political will with which the leaders in power come to power, a difficult task to foresee and with long-term scope.

With EFE and local media