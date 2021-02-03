Today, the world celebrates with us the International Day of Human Fraternity, after the United Nations adopted the fourth of February of each year to celebrate the birth day of the Human Fraternity Document in the capital of peace, tolerance and coexistence Abu Dhabi, after Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church and Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, signed it on this day From 2019, during the visit of the first Pope of the Gulf region and the island.

Today’s recognition as a global occasion bears a high international appreciation for the maker of the event and patron of the document His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and in recognition of the unique approach of the Emirates, which provides humanity with a sublime model of human brotherhood, tolerance and good coexistence, which is the model that was founded On strong pillars and pillars laid by the founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. And the world is going through the most difficult test due to the Corona pandemic. Based on that approach, the UAE has presented the brightest and brightest image, by providing the anti-virus vaccine to millions of citizens and residents on its soil for free, not only that, but also has made its lands a logistical support station to ensure that the vaccine reaches various peoples and countries of the world, Through the “coalition of hope” it has established, which includes its national air carriers and major air cargo companies around the world. And before that, it had sent tens of tons of aid to support medical teams in many countries to help them cope and alleviate the effects of the pandemic that paralyzed the joints of life in all societies at different levels.

Today, on the occasion, the UAE celebrates the holding of several activities, honoring and appreciating the sincere and diligent people in spreading the values ​​of the Human Fraternity Document, within activities bearing all forms of pride in those great principles that it represents, and the world celebrates them as it sends a message reminding the international community of the need to revive and reveal the values ​​of coexistence and human brotherhood; Being a buffer wall and a bulwark against the enemies of life and humanity, who fuel the speeches and practices of hate and extremism by perpetuating discrimination on the basis of color, race and belief.

International Human Fraternity Day is the fruit of Emirati efforts and constant and relentless efforts to spread the values ​​of goodness, love, peace and cooperation, and to build bridges of understanding and communication between civilizations, cultures and religions, which are the keys to achieving peace, harmony and stability for societies to devote themselves to building, development, happiness and prosperity of their people. On the International Day of Human Fraternity, we reiterate our thanks and gratitude to the patron of the document, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “Champion of Peace.”