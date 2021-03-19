The UAE will celebrate the “International Day of Happiness” tomorrow, on the impact of its success in promoting feelings of reassurance and happiness among the citizens and residents of its land, despite the state of anxiety that has afflicted the world for more than a year due to the spread of the new Corona virus.

The UAE attaches great importance to achieving happiness for all its residents in all circumstances, especially during the period of the Corona pandemic, which witnessed the adoption of a wide range of proactive measures and measures aimed at immunization and safety of the health of community members, preserving the continuity and quality of all services provided to them, as well as securing the utmost levels of social and economic stability. For them and their families, which contributed to the state of tranquility and tranquility that characterized Emirati society throughout this period.

The Emirati care for the happiness of community members during the Corona crisis was not limited to the economic, health and service aspects, but extended to include psychosocial support through campaigns and programs that worked to spread the positive spirit and provide advice, experiences and guidelines that helped families and families alleviate the conditions of social distancing and overcome all the challenges that it imposed. Virus spread.

At the international level, the Emirati medical and humanitarian aid that flows to all parts of the world continues to represent the most prominent safety valve for the most vulnerable and impoverished groups, as this aid contributes to alleviating the health, economic and social repercussions of the Corona pandemic on them and sends hope in them.

The UAE is keen to enhance its global reputation and confirm its leadership in efforts to establish concepts and applications of happiness and quality of life in various fields. It has made achieving happiness and improving the quality of life in society a central goal of its government work, as happiness and quality of life standards have been included in the design of government legislation and strategic planning and development processes. Performance in various sectors, as well as indicators and standards to measure the level of happiness and quality of life in society to sustain the happiness of its members and meet their aspirations.

The International Day of Happiness comes this year and the UAE is still strengthening its position in the global indicators in this regard, as it ranked first in the Arab world in the World Happiness Report for the year 2020 issued by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, while it ranked first in the middle and the 18th in the world in the list of the magazine « CIA World »to the happiest people of the world, which included more than 150 countries.

The international reports specialized in measuring the level of happiness of the peoples of the countries are based on several indicators, most notably security and stability, the level of individual income, the extent of satisfaction with health and educational services, in addition to the natural environment that has come to play a prominent role in raising the level of happiness and quality of life for individuals.

For years, the UAE has maintained its upward trend in the results achieved at the level of the aforementioned indicators. Today, the UAE is at the forefront of countries in terms of security and stability, and its capital Abu Dhabi is the safest city in the world for the fifth year in a row, while it maintains its classification as one of the highest countries in terms of per capita share. Global GDP, according to World Bank estimates, as well as its health and education system, which is considered one of the most prominent in the region.

The UAE continues to develop a technological and logistical services system aimed at facilitating the lives of people and shortening their time, through a set of innovative and distinctive measures of high quality, which look at the human being as capable of contributing to the development process and serving the state, as long as he is happy and enjoys well-being. Services, converting customer service centers into customer happiness centers, launching the “Happiness and Positivity Heroes” medal to honor front-row employees, issuing a customer happiness guide, measuring customer happiness, launching the Happiest Work Environment Award for private sector institutions, and classifying state institutions according to their level of happiness.

The safety and sustainability of the environment is of great importance in the UAE due to its role in supporting and enhancing the quality of life in cities and communities, as efforts to reduce carbon emissions and maintain air quality continue in conjunction with the increase in the number of natural reserves and the expansion of green spaces such as parks and water bodies such as beaches or water channels that form In turn, a natural outlet for family members and families.





