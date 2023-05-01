International Dance Day was celebrated around the world on April 29. In Sonora, the celebration has become a popular event, during this week there have been various events and presentations of dance companies in their various genres, as well as the festival a desert for dance in Hermosillo, Sonora.

Since 1982, International Dance Day has been celebrated with the aim of issuing a universal message of unity, fraternity and equality through a language that expresses human emotions through space and time, regardless of origins, creeds, nationalities. , political ideologies, is an intercultural celebration that allows a connection from the interior of the being to the social environment.

UNESCO, through the International Dance Committee, belonging to the International Theater Institute (ITI/UNESCO), proposed to celebrate the international day of dance on April 29, as it is the birth of the Frenchman Jean-Georges Noverre, who innovated and created the Ballet in the 18th century, in addition to revolutionizing the dance scene, it transforms movement into an expression, for this it elevates it to the category of imitative art of nature and gives it an identity as interpretive art, through which the dancers, shed their outdated masks, and use gestures, danced figures, and create steps with a language that expresses feelings and emotions.

The Message for International Dance Day 2023 has been entrusted to the Chinese dancer and choreographer Yang Liping. Her message is fully spiritual, she mentions that “life never ends and the dance never stops.” This is that dance is the energy of the universe, it is gestated at every moment and flows at all times, with its rhythm it connects us in space to transcend the cosmic plane.

Yang has been a lover of dance since her earliest childhood. Yang never underwent formal dance training, but with her amazing natural talent, she became a unique and distinguished dancer in China. She gained national fame for her rendition of her original dance piece.

Dance is a medium with a universal language that is expressed through movement and allows connecting the spirit and energy of being to create an essence that envelops humanity in an experience that gives us happiness and love.

It is necessary to have a broad and universal vision of culture, this allows us to develop the arts in our region, with an inclusive attitude.

Promote actions that promote International Dance Day, with a formative sense, which contemplates cultural diversity and dance inclusion with the purpose of not only training audiences for dance, but also manifesting that dance is not a contemplative art, but rather it is linked to our own life at every instant and every moment, it is inherent to our life cycle, dance is inseparable from our personality and accompanies us in our lives.

It is important that the cultural community and especially the dance union participate in this celebration and attend the events to live together and enjoy the various scenic approaches, as well as having the opportunity to establish criteria with arguments about the development of dance in our region.

Experiencing the path of spirituality from dance, it is not about emerging sciences, nor spiritual techniques, nor methods to grow angel wings on your back.

It only means finding in your daily living that superior purpose that makes you suspect that you did not come into this world by chance; that there is a world that expects of you, to do better and that you are certainly a key piece for humanity to evolve towards what we can call “light”, which is the “realization” that we are all a drop of water of this universal ocean that contains us.

In conclusion, dance makes our bodies speak, leaving everything written at each step, it is a poem in which each movement is a verse that falls in love and passionate seducing us to make love to each other with soft and deep music that enters our souls with the essence of our nectar to live eternally in love with her.

“It is time for Mexico to recover its presence, recover its life, recover its thirst. Let people dance again, because those who do not dance do not know the path of life”

Rodolfo Múzquiz Fuentes 1928-2020.

Happy Day to all of us who impart this beautiful Art!

