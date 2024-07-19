Manama (WAM)

A delegation from the International Organizations Centre for Cultural Heritage, affiliated with the Sharjah Heritage Institute, visited the presidential office of the International Organization for Folk Art (IOV) in the Kingdom of Bahrain, as part of the joint meeting between them, which concluded yesterday. The meeting discussed ways to enhance cultural and artistic cooperation between them, and mechanisms to activate the organization’s office hosted by the center in the Emirate of Sharjah, in the presence of Ali Abdullah Khalifa, President of the organization, and Sultan Majid Al-Khader, Director of the center.

Preserving cultural heritage

Sultan Majid Al Khedr, Director of the International Organizations Center for Cultural Heritage at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, said that the meeting discussed prospects for enhancing cooperation between the two sides and presenting constructive ideas that contribute to advancing efforts aimed at preserving tangible and intangible cultural heritage towards more successful and diverse horizons, stressing that the Emirate of Sharjah considers culture and heritage a primary tool for preserving the values ​​and identity of societies and an important guarantee for the sustainability of its ancient history and the preservation of its heritage. Therefore, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, it works to sponsor and support institutional efforts at the governmental and community levels in this regard.

cooperation

For his part, Ali Abdullah Khalifa, President of the International Organization of Folk Art, praised the great efforts made by the Emirate of Sharjah to support culture at the Arab and regional levels. He stressed that the meeting is one of the models of joint cultural cooperation between the Presidential Office of the Organization, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the “Sharjah Institute for Heritage”, the host body of the Organizations Center since Bahrain assumed the presidency of the organization in 2016, noting that this cooperation resulted in holding two general assemblies for the organization in Sharjah in 2019 and 2023, in addition to holding an international scientific symposium on popular culture and holding constructive international meetings.