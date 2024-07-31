Home page politics

Press Split

Autocrat Maduro is violently suppressing protests and inciting hatred against the opposition. The EU and UN are sharply criticizing the violence and threats against the opposition.

Caracas – In the heated atmosphere after the controversial presidential election in Venezuela The opposition is making serious accusations against the government of authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro. “Venezuela and the whole world know that violence is the Maduro regime’s last resort,” wrote opposition leader María Corina Machado on the X platform (formerly Twitter). “After the clear electoral victory that we Venezuelans have won, the regime’s response is murder, kidnapping and persecution. These crimes will not go unpunished.”

The opposition is mobilizing. © Matias Delacroix/AP/dpa

Venezuela election: Maduro declares himself the winner

After the presidential election on Sunday, the pro-government electoral authority Incumbent Maduro officially declared winnerThe opposition accuses the government of electoral fraud and claims victory. The USA, the EU and a number of Latin American countries are challenging the official election results and demanding that the detailed results be published.

According to the non-governmental organization Foro Penal, at least eleven demonstrators have died so far in protests against the election results, including two young people. According to the Attorney General’s Office, a police officer was also killed. State security forces arrested hundreds of demonstrators. U.N.-Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk and EU Foreign Affairs High Representative Josep Borrell criticized the repression and called on the security forces to exercise restraint.

Borell wrote on X: “The government in Venezuela should end the arrests, repression and violent rhetoric against the opposition. The authorities and security forces must guarantee respect for human rights.”

Venezuela: Autocrat Maduro accuses opposition of coup plans

Maduro accused opposition leader María Corina Machado and the anti-government presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, as well as the US government, of planning a coup with the help of armed groups. “The threat to Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado is unacceptable,” wrote EU foreign policy chief Borrell.

In view of the tense situation, the government of Costa Rica has already offered asylum to Machado, González and others who are politically persecuted in Venezuela. The opposition leader thanked them, but said she wants to stay in her homeland for the time being. “It is my responsibility to continue the fight alongside the people,” the opposition politician wrote on X. (dpa/kb)