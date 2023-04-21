The International Crisis Group, a non-governmental organization concerned with presenting crises around the world, based in Brussels, stated that this truce will allow civilians to catch their breath and help international mediators travel to Khartoum to make more efforts to stop the conflict.

However, the situation on the ground seems to be moving in a different direction so far. The truce called for by the United Nations for a period of 72 hours, and the Rapid Support Forces announced its commitment to it unilaterally, does not exist on the ground, with the intensification of fighting in the capital and other areas on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

nightmare scenario

The nightmare scenario that many Sudanese feared has begun to materialize. Fighting broke out in Sudan’s cities and towns, including the capital, Khartoum, where the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as “Hemedti”, are engaged in fierce battles. Millions of civilians have been trapped between the fires of both sides, at a time when basic needs are running out quickly.

The group expected that the fighting between the two parties would quickly develop into a long-term civil war, threatening neighboring countries through those involved in it.

Actors in the region and the world have called for al-Burhan and Dagalo to stop the fighting, even though the two believe they can achieve their goals across the battlefield.

Armistice is an opportunity

She said that the Eid al-Fitr truce represents a convincing opportunity to call on both sides of the fighting to stop it, allowing civilians to take a break after days they lived in extreme terror due to fighting in civilian areas, in addition to that the truce will allow international mediators to travel to Khartoum to hold negotiations between the two parties.

Al-Bashir and the division of the security forces

The roots of the crisis between the army and the Rapid Support Forces go back years ago, specifically during the era of former President Omar al-Bashir. Because of his lack of confidence in the army, which represents the most powerful institution in the country, he divided the security services in order not to threaten his authority.

With the passage of time, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has grown. After it was just a militia helping the government in the troubled Darfur region, it has become more like an elite force, and its influence in the country has increased.

After the popular protests that toppled al-Bashir’s rule in 2019, the army needed to cooperate with the RSF.

However, this cooperation was not solid from the beginning, as the International Crisis Group warned long ago, and differences emerged between the two parties, especially after the army’s actions in October of 2021, as Daglo began to distance himself from the proof little by little.

Tensions escalated between the two generals during the past February and March, with the two sides competing to recruit new fighters, especially in Darfur, which is a stronghold of Dagalo’s forces, as well as other reasons such as al-Burhan’s talk of forming a new sovereign council in Sudan and the mobilization of “Hemedti” forces in Khartoum.

pressure to negotiate