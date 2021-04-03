The International Criminal Court welcomed the decision of US President Joe Biden to lift the sanctions imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump, on the Prosecutor of the Court, considering that this step opens a new era of cooperation with Washington.

“As President of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute, I would like to express my deep satisfaction with the decision today made by the United States government to lift the regrettable sanctions against the ICC prosecutor,” said Silvia Fernandez de Gourmande.