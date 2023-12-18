In 2024 there will be two important actions by the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding Venezuela. The first is the ruling of the Appeals Chamber on whether or not to continue the investigation for crimes against humanity, and The second is that finally the ICC Prosecutor's Office will open in Caracas.

This office will serve to advise the State and cooperate in initiatives that help the principle of complementarity of justice. At the moment there is no announced date, but the establishment of the office was a commitment by Venezuela to the ICC.

This agency was announced during the third visit that Prosecutor Karim Khan made to Venezuela, in June 2023.

“The office (…) will be an important accelerator of the Prosecutor's Office's ambition to deepen its collaboration with the Venezuelan national authorities, to strengthen the objective of significant internal action (in the fight against human rights violations),” says in the ICC report.

The organization Acceso a la Justicia explains that Khan's purpose is for the justice system, including judges, prosecutors and Venezuelan police, to carry out their duties of investigating human rights violations, iidentify those responsible and punish them accordingly, in accordance with national legislation and international standards on the matter.

To achieve this, officials from this agency will also seek to approach civil society.

The organization Acceso a la Justicia hopes that the communication of the ICC office with Venezuelan civil society will be permanent and direct, so that the different human rights organizations and victims or their relatives can provide relevant information about the progress of their cases in the national instances of the justice system.

The NGO also remembers that the opening of the office in Caracas is not the only measure related to Venezuela that the ICC Prosecutor's Office has on its agenda for 2024.

Khan also announced that he plans to hold a conference on international justice in the country with the aim of “Continuing the important dialogue on how best to achieve international justice in collaboration with a variety of stakeholders, such as States or other international organizations.” , points out Access to Justice.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS