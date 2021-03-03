The prosecutor for the International Criminal Court reported on Wednesday that it launched an investigation into alleged war crimes into Israeli military actions in the Palestinian territories, putting the ICC in the middle of one of the conflicts. more tense of the last half century. The investigation will also analyze alleged crimes of Palestinian militiamen.

The Prosecutor’s Office today gave the green light to an investigation for alleged war crimes committed since 2014, after judges confirmed in February that the court has jurisdiction in the Israeli-occupied territories, the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

In a statement, the prosecutor Fatou Bensouda had said in 2019 that there was a “reasonable basis” to open an investigation for possible war crimes by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip, as well as Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. Photo: EFE

The investigations will cover alleged war crimes committed by both the Israeli Army and the Islamist movement Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups, in both cases for attacks against the civilian population.

After that evaluation, he asked the judges to rule on the scope of the court’s jurisdiction in the region. They did so last month, saying the court’s jurisdiction extends to the territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.

Bensouda said the investigation will be carried out “independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favor.”

Rejection of Israel

Israeli President Reuvén Rivlin called the investigation “scandalous”. Rivlin assured that the Israeli authorities will remain “on guard” to ensure that its soldiers “are not harmed” by the steps taken by the ICC.

Israeli soldiers on the border with Gaza. Photo: AFP

And the Foreign Minister, Gabi Ashkenazi, considered that the opening of investigations “is an act of moral and legal bankruptcy” that is part of “a political decision” by the ICC attorney general, Fatou Bensouda, whom he accused of trying to “prioritize his successor” during the “end of his term”.

The Palestinian Authority celebrated the decision of the International Criminal Court on Wednesday.

“The crimes committed by the leaders of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, which are continuous, systematic and widespread crimes, make the investigation necessary and urgent,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Palestine, thanks to its status as an observer state of the UN, ratified in January 2015 the Rome Statute, the founding charter of the ICC, opening the door for the Prosecutor of the international court to initiate an investigation.

Israel not part of the court, since it does not accept its legitimacy, and has opposed the initiation of the investigations at all times.

Israeli soldiers fire gases at Palestinian protesters in Gaza. Photo: AP

Palestinians joined the tribunal in 2015 and have long lobbied for Israel to be investigated.

The Palestinians asked the court to investigate Israeli actions during its 2014 war against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, as well as Israel’s construction of settlements in the occupied West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem.

Previously, Israeli officials have accused the court of overstepping its limits, claiming that the Palestinians are not an independent sovereign state. They add that Israel has been unfairly singled out and reject the accusations. They say that the military actions in Gaza were acts of self defense and that the status of the West Bank is in dispute and must be resolved through negotiations.

Bensouda has said that his investigation would look at Hamas actions, which fired rockets indiscriminately against Israel during the 2014 war.

Bensouda said how prosecutors prioritize their work will be “determined in due course” based on constraints, including the coronavirus pandemic, limited resources and the large existing workload.

“Such challenges, however daunting and complex as they are, cannot detract us from ultimately fulfilling the responsibilities that the Rome Statute assigns to the Office,” he said, referring to the court’s founding treaty.

