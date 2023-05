How did you feel about the content of this article?

The Venezuelan opposition politician and founder of the World Freedom Congress, Leopoldo López, gave a press conference this Friday (19) in Madrid, in which he stated that Spain must insist on reaching a democratic solution to the political and social problem in Venezuela. | Photo: EFE / Jennifer Gomez

About 9,000 people and some legal entities have filed complaints and other documents with the International Criminal Court (ICC) as “victims of the Venezuelan dictatorship” of dictator Nicolás Maduro, said this Friday (19) lawyer Juan Carlos Gutiérrez, who represents 562 from them.

At a press conference in Madrid, he referred to the investigation ordered by the ICC Prosecutor’s Office into complaints, some from international organizations, that accuse those responsible for the “regime” of “crimes against humanity”, and to which the Venezuelan authorities are opposed.

“The Venezuelan State acted maliciously to delay the development of the procedure with petitions that were inappropriate from a legal point of view and with the argument that it is the Venezuelan justice system that has the competence to investigate the cases denounced,” declared the lawyer.

The government has asked for the investigation to be suspended, so judges in the pre-trial chamber of the international court must decide whether the investigation should continue.

At the request of the ICC judges, a consultation was called for all those who consider themselves to be victims to submit their questions to the ICC, Gutiérrez said.

In total, 1,875 forms were sent identifying 8,900 people, including 630 families.

“It is very important that these voices are heard, because people often think that the situation in Venezuela has been resolved. There were cases of persecution of political prisoners, torture and murder by the dictatorship,” said opposition leader Leopoldo López, exiled in Spain.

“Justice could not be done in Venezuela, because it is impossible for there to be any type of procedure that is not politically manipulated, both in the Public Ministry and in the courts at all levels. The entire judicial structure is co-opted by the dictatorship and, of course, by all repression bodies, “he emphasized.