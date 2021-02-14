War crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity can be tried at the ICC. What can he achieve, where are the limits?

BERLIN taz | As the four core crimes under international law, “war crimes”, “genocide”, “crimes against humanity” and “war of aggression”, they legally defined the victorious prosecutors of the Second World War at the tribunals of Nuremberg and Tokyo in 1946. Thereupon the general assembly of the recently founded UN decided to create a globally competent “International Criminal Court” (ICC) to prosecute future crimes of this kind. A committee of prominent international lawyers should draft a statute for the ICC.

But the implementation of this project failed in the following 50 years due to the sustained resistance of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council with veto rights, USA, Soviet Union / Russia, France, Great Britain and China. Because their governments and military leaderships had to fear charges before the ICC because of their own such crimes – in Vietnam, Algeria, Afghanistan, Northern Ireland and elsewhere.

It was only after the UN Security Council set up tribunals on war crimes in ex-Yugoslavia and Rwanda in the early 1990s and under pressure from a broad international coalition of over 1,000 non-governmental organizations that a dynamic emerged that finally led to the creation of the ICC in 1998. Its statute was adopted by 120 states in Rome in July 1988. Only seven countries – the US, China, Israel, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and Qatar – voted against. Twenty-one states abstained, including Russia, India, Pakistan and Nigeria. Since then, 123 states have not only signed the statute but also ratified it. You have thus become members of the ICC and have submitted to its jurisdiction.

The ICC can initiate proceedings against individuals for the four core crimes when national courts do not exist, are unable or unwilling to take certain cases. A state has two possibilities of appeal against a corresponding determination by a test chamber of the ICC. The ICC can initiate proceedings for crimes in both interstate and internal conflicts. However, proceedings before the ICC are only possible if either the country of the crime or the country of origin of the accused is a member of the ICC.

USA imposes criminal sanctions

If not, one of the two states would have to give its consent in advance. If the above requirements are met, proceedings can be initiated at the request of a government or on the initiative of the chief prosecutor. The UN Security Council could direct the court to proceedings against citizens of states that are not members of the ICC. With the exception of the Sudan case, relevant decisions have so far failed due to veto threats from the USA and Russia.

Since 1998, the USA has refused to cooperate with the ICC in The Hague among all its presidents. In September last year, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and other ICC officials after Bensouda launched an investigation into alleged crimes by US soldiers and intelligence officials in Afghanistan and other countries.

The Biden administration criticized the decision of a preliminary examination chamber of the ICC issued last week at the request of the chief prosecutor, according to which the court has territorial jurisdiction for alleged crimes of all actors in the Israel-Palestine conflict. It is not yet clear whether Bensouda will initiate proceedings for these crimes before she leaves in June or whether she will leave this hot topic to her successor.