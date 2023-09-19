The International Criminal Court (ICC) reported this Tuesday “an anomalous activity” in its computer systems and assured that it has already taken “measures” to respond to what it describes as a “cybersecurity incident.”although it does not report the origin of this possible cyberattack.

According to the ICC spokesperson, At the end of last week, court employees detected “an anomalous activity that affected their information systems.”but assures that “immediate measures were adopted” to “mitigate its impact”, with the help of the Netherlands, which hosts this Court in the city of The Hague.

Nevertheless, The court says it “will not provide any further information in relation to this incident at this time.”and also does not provide details on the possible origin of this incident or the extent of the damage caused.

This court has jurisdiction to investigate the commission of war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and aggression, and has numerous investigations and cases open that affect countries such as Ukraine, Venezuela, Sudan, the Philippines or Myanmar, among others.

“Additional response and security measures are currently being adopted, with the assistance of host country authorities.”. “While the Court continues to analyze and mitigate the impact of this incident, priority is also being given to ensuring that the Court’s core work continues,” the spokesperson added.

#LAST MINUTE Cyber ​​attack on the International Criminal Court‼️ The ICC was the victim of a cyber attack against its computer system. Its spokesperson assured that the necessary measures have already been taken to mitigate the impact of the “cybersecurity incident”, but did not report on the… pic.twitter.com/6vXRMWhA1g — Alejandro Fleming (@AleFleming) September 19, 2023

The ICC also promises to build on “currently existing work to strengthen its cybersecurity framework, including accelerating the use of cloud technology.” and calls for the “support” of its 123 Member States to “further improve institutional resilience in difficult circumstances.”

Last year, the Dutch intelligence services (AIVD) prevented a Russian spy working for the military intelligence service (GRU) from infiltrated the ICC as an intern, using a false Brazilian identity to travel from Brazil to the Netherlands.

The spy in question was planning to start an internship at the ICC, which would have given him access to the building and systems of the international court.

“If the intelligence officer had managed to gain access to the ICC as an intern, could have collected intelligence and sought (or recruited) sources, and arranged access to the ICC’s digital systems.”the AIVD then warned.

EFE