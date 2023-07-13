The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled this Thursday (13) that Nicaragua cannot extend its continental shelf beyond the 200 nautical miles that delimit its maritime border with Colombia.

“The Court, by 13 votes to 4, rejects the request of the Republic of Nicaragua,” said Justice Joan E. Donoghue, President of the United Nations Court.

Likewise, also by 13 votes in favor and 4 against, the highest international court for the resolution of conflicts between States rejected that the archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina is within the limits of Nicaragua’s maritime border.

The Court, therefore, confirmed the maritime limits it had already established in 2012, when it granted sovereignty over those islands to Colombia, but forced it to cede almost 75,000 square kilometers of the Caribbean Sea to the Central American country.

Despite this sentence, Managua considers that there is a natural extension of the continent that extends beyond its 200 nautical miles and in 2013 it filed a lawsuit asking the International Court to recognize it, despite the fact that the claimed territory coincides with the zone of exclusion of Colombia.

During the trial, Colombia’s lawyers rejected the Central American country’s request, claiming that Bogotá had not signed the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which recognizes the continental shelves.

An argument that Nicaragua has refuted, maintaining that customary law – based on the customs of international practice – can also be used to delimit territorial boundaries at sea.

The Court concluded that, under customary international law, “a State’s right to a continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles (…) cannot extend within 200 nautical miles from the baselines of another State”.

“From this it is deduced that, regardless of any scientific and technical considerations, Nicaragua has no right to a continental shelf extended within 200 nautical miles from the baselines of the Colombian continental coast”, adds the decision.

Today’s decision refers to a historic dispute between the two countries over an area with oil and gas reserves. And, although it is binding, its application depends solely and exclusively on the good will of the States.