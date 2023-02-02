The European Union opens an International Court of Ukraine in The Hague. This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday afternoon. She is visiting Kiev with 15 Commissioners.

The court must coordinate the collection of evidence of war crimes. It will be part of the JIT investigation team, which is supported by the EU agency Eurojust and where the court will also be located. It is not known when the court should be active, but if it is up to Von der Leyen ‘very soon’. “The perpetrator must be held accountable,” she said of Russia.

Netherlands in favor

In a response, Minister Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs says that this court is a step towards being able to come up with a special tribunal before which Russia should appear. “It is a long process, but it is necessary to show the international community that starting a war, the mother crime, is completely unjust. We owe it to Ukraine to do everything we can to ensure justice.” He also briefly refers to the Yugoslavia tribunal. “That would never work, we thought at the time. But let’s be honest, it’s extremely difficult.”

‘Completely illegal invasion’

'Completely illegal invasion'

Regarding Europe's choice for the Netherlands, Hoekstra says that our country has long been at the forefront of international law. "We have the expertise, reputation and great commitment to this theme." The minister also speaks of a 'completely illegal invasion' of Russia in which 'torture, rape, murder and child abductions take place on a truly unprecedented scale'. Who should ultimately appear before a possible tribunal, that is for the judge to decide, according to the minister. "But if you ask me: yes, absolutely President Putin, because he is primarily responsible."

Minister offered it in December

Hoekstra has made a case for this court in the past period. At a meeting with his European colleagues on 12 December, he officially offered on behalf of the Netherlands to establish the institution in The Hague. “The gross human rights violations and war crimes that are taking place in Ukraine must not go unpunished,” said Hoekstra there. The court would fit in well with, among others, the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is already located in The Hague.

The Hague bills itself as the city of peace and justice and would like to have the institution. The response to the arrival of the center is therefore positive. “We are honored to be able to welcome them as an international city of Peace and Justice”, says alderman Marielle Vavier (GroenLinks). The international courts fall under its duties. The leader of the VVD in The Hague, Lotte van Basten Batenburg, says: “Next step: the special Ukraine tribunal. Because it is incredibly important that war crimes are investigated and punished.” D66 and ChristenUnie-SGP in the royal city are also positive.

The EU has long been looking at ways to help Ukraine bring to justice misdeeds committed in the country since the Russian invasion. For example, EU countries such as the Netherlands sent forensic experts and shared knowledge and facilities. Minister Hoekstra has emphasized this almost from the start of the war on 24 February. Brussels is also seeking support for a special 'aggression tribunal' to prosecute those responsible for the invasion.

More support from the EU

The European Commission will be in Kiev on Thursday with a heavy delegation. There they will also discuss – in addition to the court in The Hague – the intended accession of Ukraine to the EU. “Our presence in Kiev today sends a clear signal: the whole EU is here for Ukraine,” said the EC president during her speech this afternoon, in which she stood next to Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Von der Leyen had more news. For example, there will be extra EU support to maintain the energy supply in Ukraine. The country will receive 150 million euros worth of energy equipment, 2400 extra generators and 30 million LED lamps. In the long term, Ukraine will receive help in setting up a greener energy supply.

In addition, there will be a tenth sanctions package for Russia, and von der Leyen emphasized again that it holds Russia responsible for the damage in Ukraine. “Russia will have to pay,” she says. But the European Union already has a jar of at least 1 billion euros ready for the first reconstruction in the country.

She also commemorated the almost one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "A year in which Ukrainians suffered, but also a year of legendary heroism."

News revealed

The establishment of a Ukraine court was on the agenda for Friday at a summit meeting between President Zelensky on the one hand and von der Leyen and Charles Michel, President of the European Council of Heads of Government, on the other.

The fact that she is already revealing the news may have to do with her rivalry with Michel. It is bigger than the usual rivalry between different institutions. Von der Leyen never forgot that during an official visit to Turkey, Michel sat down on the only chair that President Erdogan had set up for the representative of the European Union. Von der Leyen then had to sit on a sofa.

The incident has gone down in Brussels history as a ‘sofagate’ and according to Von der Leyen there was macho behavior behind it, she said later. There is also a story in Brussels that when Von der Leyen visits Michel’s office across the street, he always leaves her waiting outside his room for some time. But no journalist has ever seen it with his own eyes.

