THE HAGUE: International Court of Justice finds that Israel’s settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem violate international law.

This afternoon in The Hague, during a hearing at the International Court of Justice, the United Nations’ highest court said that Israel’s settlement policy in the West Bank and East Jerusalem “violates international law,” and issued a non-binding advisory opinion on the legality of Israel’s 57-year occupation of the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Unfortunately, as experience has taught us over the years, the ruling risks having more of an impact on international opinion than on Israeli policies. However, it is another point in Palestine’s favor. “There is no difference between an outpost and a settlement.” This is how the long ruling read out today by the President of the International Court of Justice, Nawaf Salam, could be summed up. It took him about an hour to read the full opinion formulated by the panel of 15 judges from around the world. Among other things, it reports that “the commission found that Israel’s transfer of settlers to the West Bank and Jerusalem, as well as Israel’s maintenance of their presence, is contrary to Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.” The Court also noted with “grave concern” that Israel’s settlement policy has expanded, and called for the evacuation of settlers from the occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank and for the restoration of damage caused by the settlers and the policies of exploitation of the Territories carried out by Israel over the decades. The court also considers that Israel’s use and exploitation of Palestinian natural resources violates international law and is “inconsistent” with its obligations under international law as an occupying power. Today’s hearing follows by just 48 hours the one held in the Knesset, where on July 17 a law prohibiting the creation of a Palestinian state was voted almost unanimously. Suspicious timing, as well as perfect. And it matters little if the law enacted by the Israeli Parliament is illegal and goes back on its word given in the Oslo Accords. For the current inhabitants of Israel, evidently, they are the Law and the word is mobile. Or at least, subject to infinite interpretations, as many as those of the Bible. But let’s take a step back. Israel conquered the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, known as the Six-Day War, fought between June 5 and 10 against Egypt, Syria and Jordan who attacked Israel by surprise. The consequences are dramatic for the Palestinians, who from that moment lose the little that was left to them after the “catastrophe” following the birth of Israel in 1948. From the beginning, the Jewish state considers the West Bank a “disputed” territory, whose future should be decided in negotiations, and in the meantime it favors the increase of the Jewish population in the settlements scattered throughout the Palestinian Territories to consolidate its control. In addition to the West Bank, it annexes East Jerusalem with an act of force never recognized at an international level, and since then it has committed all sorts of crimes and oppression against Palestinian residents, who often find themselves served with demolition orders, at their expense, and evacuation. Since October 7, these phenomena of abuse of power, indiscriminate demolitions and forced evacuations have increased a hundredfold and there is no way to stop them. Or rather, there is a way: sanction the State of Israel, the judges who issue the sentences, the army and the demolishers who carry them out. Sanction them to the bitter end, exactly as has been done for two years with Russia. But Israel is different. It enjoys the immunity given to it by God himself, thanks to whose word and verb it has the right of life and death over the Gentiles of the earth. And the Gentiles, in fact, are all peoples except their own. Between one war and another, one massacre and another, we arrive at 2005, the year in which after having sown death and destruction for decades, Sharon decides to withdraw from Gaza all the Jews who had settled in those parts and he does so by force, using the army because the settlers did not want to abandon their base camps on the seafront. Gaza is “liberated” from the Jewish presence and in exchange is besieged with a nice wall. An almost suffocating control that would drive anyone crazy. But not the Palestinians in Gaza who instead organize themselves and transform the limit into an opportunity. Life is not easy but it goes on until the total blockade of the territory arrives after Hamas takes power in 2007, following regular elections. It is worth remembering that Hamas was born as a creature of Israel perversely conceived to weaken the Palestinian Authority and make the solution of “two peoples two states” increasingly remote, if not impossible. The creature, as often happens, having taken a liking to power, slips out of the hands of its creator and from that moment on there is no limit to the imagination, if one can say so, neither for one nor the other. Since 2007 there has been no peace in the Strip, and the number of massacres perpetrated by Israel and Hamas against Palestinian civilians is innumerable. When you are told that it all began on October 7, keep in mind that that date is the last act of a tragedy, not the beginning of a drama. Back to the present, and to the International Court of Justice, in the February hearings, then-Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki accused Israel of apartheid and urged the UN Supreme Court to “declare that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal and must cease immediately and unconditionally,” especially to ensure that the state can survive, as well as be born. Also in February, the Palestinian team presented its arguments, along with 49 other nations and three international organizations. For its part, Israel, which views the United Nations and international courts as unfair and biased, if not downright anti-Semitic, did not send a legal team to the hearings but submitted written comments, saying that “the questions posed to the court are prejudicial and do not recognize Israel’s right and duty to protect its citizens,” address Israeli security concerns or recognize Israeli-Palestinian agreements to negotiate issues, including “the permanent status of the territory, security arrangements, settlements and borders.” Erwin van Veen, senior researcher at the Clingendael think tank in The Hague, said that “even if Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem is under fire and violates international law, it is unlikely that Israeli policies will change. What will increase is its international isolation, at least from a legal point of view.” He added that such a ruling “removes any legal, political and philosophical support for Israel’s expansionist project.” It could also “increase the number of countries recognizing the state of Palestine, particularly in the Western world, following the recent example of Spain, Norway and Ireland.” This is not the first time the International Court of Justice has been asked to give its legal opinion on Israeli policies. Two decades ago, the Court ruled that Israel’s West Bank separation barrier was “contrary to international law.” Israel has boycotted such proceedings, saying they are politically and security-motivated. And indeed, the wall is still there, higher and stronger than ever. Palestinians, for their part, argue that this barrier amounts to a massive land theft. If you compare the map of the West Bank before and after the wall, it is undeniable that a large amount of land was stolen from Palestinians in the construction of the wall. In 2024 alone, Israel illegally seized 23.7 square kilometers of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank, and it did so in the midst of the ongoing war in Gaza. This is the largest illegal expropriation carried out by Israel in the last 20 years. A territory equal to 3,300 football fields, 1,250 monuments as large as the Coliseum, an area as large as the state of Djibouti, twice the size of Puerto Rico. In short, so much land on which so many people lived, driven from their properties, their olive groves, their fields, their homes. The latest land theft was recently perpetrated by Israel, approving the expropriation/appropriation of 12.7 square kilometers (almost 5 square miles) of land in the Jordan Valley. A strategic area in the heart of the West Bank. The largest operation of dispossession ever approved in one fell swoop since the Oslo Accords of 1993.

