The The International Court of Justice (ICJ) considered this Friday that the Israeli settlement policies and the practices of exploitation of natural resources in the occupied Palestinian territories – the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem – “violate international law” and are “of a continuing nature.”

The ICJ stressed that Israel’s policies and practices “induce the outflow of the Palestinian population from parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in particular from East Jerusalem and Area C of the West Bank”which also “allows for further expansion of Israel’s settlement policy and the integration of Palestinian territory into Israel.”

Palestinians inspect the scene after an Israeli raid on displaced people's tents in the Al-Mawasi area of ​​Khan Younis. Photo:EFE

Why did the ICJ issue an advisory opinion?

The Court ruled after The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on 31 December 2022 requesting the ICJ to provide its “advisory opinion” on the “legal consequences arising from Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.”

The ICJ was also to examine measures “aimed at changing the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem.”

In June 1967, Israel fought the Six-Day War, wresting control of the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan, the Golan Heights from Syria, and the Gaza Strip and Sinai from Egypt.

Israel then began to occupy the 70,000 km2 of Arab territories it had seized. The UN declared the occupation illegal.

West Bank Photo:AFP

The advisory opinions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) are not binding, but they are likely to increase international pressure on Israel, after more than nine months of war in Gaza.

What did the parties participating in the hearings say?

At the February hearings, Most of those who took the floor called on Israel to end its post-Six-Day War occupation, and some warned that a prolonged occupation posed an “extreme danger” to the stability of the Middle East and beyond.

Palestinian officials accused Israelis of running a system of “colonialism and apartheid” and urged the judges to call for an end to the occupation “immediately, completely and unconditionally.”

South Africa’s ambassador to the Netherlands told judges that Israel’s policies in the Palestinian territories were an “even more extreme” form of apartheid than his country experienced before 1994.

The International Court of Justice is the highest court of the UN. Photo:Getty Images

But Washington came to the defence of its ally, saying Israel should not be legally obliged to withdraw. without taking into account their “very real security needs.”

Israel is not participating in the hearings, but submitted a written submission in which it described the questions put to the court as “prejudicial” and “biased.”

These hearings are not related to the case brought before the ICJ by South Africa, which accuses Israel of committing genocidal acts in Gaza.

In January, the court called on Israel to prevent any possible acts of genocide in the Palestinian enclave and in May, it ordered Israel to halt its military offensive in Rafah.