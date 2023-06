How did you feel about the content of this article?

Maduro was in Brazil last week to participate in a meeting of South American presidents. | Photo: André Coelho/EFE

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, confirmed this Friday (9) the opening of a technical assistance office in Venezuela, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro.

The confirmation comes just over a month after the Venezuelan government accused the prosecutor of “instrumentalizing justice for political ends”, due to the disclosure of a document in which the ICC Prosecutor’s Office rejected the arguments presented by the Maduro government in relation to a investigation opened last year to investigate alleged crimes against humanity.

However, Khan changed his position and said that the installation of the office will allow for greater collaboration “to ensure that there is more justice” in Venezuela where, in March 2022, there was already a verbal agreement for the opening of this office.

“Now we will be able to come to Venezuela more often and work more closely, so we can help more with technical assistance, with training, so that Venezuela can do more to fulfill its obligations under the Rome Statute,” said the prosecutor, sitting next to Maduro in the presidential palace in Caracas.

“The signed document details the technical assistance and advice that the ICC will provide to the country,” explained Khan, giving specific information about the memorandum’s content.

He also said that, with the creation of the office, ICC specialists will be able to support Venezuela in the reforms that the executive “wants to implement to guarantee that there is more justice, more responsibility and sustainable peace”.

Maduro and Khan met on Thursday night (8) to review the “progress made following the implementation of a first memorandum of understanding”, signed between Venezuela and the ICC in November 2021.