B.On the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, un-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) struck a critical note and complained about a lack of community spirit. Too often, the UN has to “fall short of its ideals because the interests of individual members prevent the regulatory system from functioning as it should,” said Merkel. “But anyone who thinks they can manage better on their own is wrong. Our well-being is divided. And our suffering too. “

In a video address, Merkel named the corona pandemic as an example of “that global problems across national borders and at all levels require understanding and cooperation”. Ultimately, the United Nations could only be as good “as its members agree,” said the Chancellor in her speech, which, like the video messages from numerous other heads of state and government, was broadcast at the UN headquarters in New York.

Criticism of the Security Council

The Chancellor also complained that the UN Security Council – the most important body of the United Nations – is too often blocked when it comes to clear decisions. “We need reforms,” warned the Chancellor. “The United Nations must evolve to meet the global challenges of the 21st century.”

France’s head of state Emmanuel Macron was also critical of the founding of the United Nations 75 years ago. “Our common house is in disarray,” said Macron in his video message. “Its foundations are eroded, its walls sometimes crack under the blows of those who built it themselves.”

Both Macron and Merkel’s remarks could be interpreted as criticism of America’s President Donald Trump. The right-wing populist is a sharp critic of multilateralism and international organizations and relies on the motto “America first”. In the dispute over how to deal with the corona pandemic, he leads the United States out of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Trump himself did not record a video message for the ceremony in New York. Instead, a diplomat gave the speech. However, a video address by the President at the week-long general debate of the UN General Assembly that begins on Tuesday is planned. Trump will be one of the first speakers.

International cooperation after the Second World War

The United Nations was founded in 1945 as the successor organization to the League of Nations in order to promote international cooperation and avoid conflicts after the Second World War. Today 193 states belong to it.

The official birthday is October 24, 1945; the anniversary ceremony has already been held in advance of the general debate. Its motto was “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirmation of our common commitment to multilateralism”.

At the start of the ceremony, UN Secretary General António Guterres complained that there are currently too many “multilateral challenges and a lack of multilateral solutions”. He said, “Nobody wants world government – but we have to work together to improve the governance of the world.”