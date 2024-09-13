Ciudad Juarez.- The Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) yesterday launched the Paso del Norte International Congress of Social Sciences, which is celebrating its eighth edition.

On the first day of the conference, Gina Zabludovsky, from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), was the first speaker to teach the heritage course with the topic “History and Challenges of the Social Sciences.”

“All universities have endowed chairs, and Zabludovsky is one of the most important sociologists in Mexico and Latin America,” said Servando Pineda, head of the Department of Social Sciences at the Institute of Social Sciences and Administration (ICSA).

Pineda mentioned that the congress is made up of three main areas, such as keynote lectures from different universities, presentations of academic books from different parts of Mexico and discussion panels.

Zabludovsky is a writer, PhD in sociology, professor and emeritus teacher at UNAM.

She has written 30 books in her career as an author, the university said.

Among them are titles such as “Modernity and Globalization”, “Sociology and Politics: The Classic and Contemporary Debate” and “Women in Management Positions in Latin America”.

The speaker has received awards including the one given by the National University for Young Academics in the area of ​​research in social sciences (1990), the Award for University Teaching (2003), the National Award “María Lavalle Urbina” (2005) for her contributions to political science, as well as the National University Award 2009, in recognition of her excellent work in the area of ​​research in social sciences.

Among the academic institutions participating in the congress are the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the University of Veracruz (UV), the University of Guadalajara (UDG), the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) and the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí (UASLP) as the main ones in the country.

The headquarters is the Institute of Social Sciences and Administration (ICSA), in the auditorium of Building X, on campus.

The doctor commented that “History and Challenges of Social Sciences” is a topic that can be presented over several semesters or even in a debate, because there are more questions than answers about it.

“So, what I am going to try to do today is to pull some threads. Also in this type of auditorium it is a bit difficult as a speaker because there are both course coordinators who have a great deal of experience in the subject, professors and students who may be hearing some things for the first time or maybe not, because they are already very well informed by the Internet and all the experiences that we can learn from them,” he said.

For an hour, the speaker held an audience captivated, and they participated well when it came to the question and answer session, the university said in a statement.

