Today, Saturday, the Second Emirates Conference on Bone Marrow Transplantation for Children, whose activities continue in Abu Dhabi over two days and is hosted by Burjeel Medical City, was launched today, with the participation of more than 550 specialists in pediatric oncology and blood diseases from 23 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United States of America, Britain and India, as the conference follows. Under the slogan (The International Meeting of Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Doctors to Celebrate the Success of Saving the Lives of Children in the World).

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said during his opening speech: “Organizing such important conferences confirms the UAE’s commitment to improving the quality of health care in our country and around the world, and reflects our pivotal role in attracting important events. High-quality medical practices have become A global endeavor for health authorities, and successful medical innovation has become beyond geographical borders. We in the UAE are committed to promoting distinguished and advanced health care under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, under whose support the UAE has emerged as a global center of excellence in the field of global health care. level, and with this support we seek to create a smart health care system that responds to the needs of individuals.”

He added: “In this conference, we seek to be leaders in improving children’s health and to move forward in creating ambitious plans to enhance medical services for children, especially rare ones, as research has proven that bone marrow transplantation is one of the effective treatments that has recently proven its effectiveness, which reflects the hope that there will be Complete recovery from childhood cancers and tumors. Therefore, we seek to adopt these treatments, exchange medical knowledge about them, research the best results, and integrate advanced technology to modernize them, which supports patients and their families and achieves the highest levels of satisfaction. The pioneering treatments provided by experts for children with cancer and blood disorders in the UAE are inspiring, as well. The efforts made by the country in developing bone marrow transplantation for children have become clear to everyone, and through cooperation between the public and private sectors, we are focusing on improving access to high-quality bone marrow transplantation care in the UAE.”

The conference, the first edition of which was launched after the first bone marrow transplant for children was performed in the UAE in 2022, is a distinguished opportunity that allows experts to exchange their knowledge and experiences. It also emphasizes the importance of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as an incubator for important medical events globally, and reflects valuable viewpoints on developments and technologies. Innovative and best practices in pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) and cell therapy, while the conference offers medical training hours approved by the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi.

During the conference sessions, the specialists discussed modern and genetic treatments for patients with thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia, how to preserve the immune system of bone marrow transplant patients and protect them from infection, and the correct medical practices for applying this, the mechanism of bone marrow transplantation from completely or partially identical cells, and the role of Intensive care in the care of bone marrow transplant patients and the latest protocols. During the activities of the first day, the successful UAE experience in bone marrow transplantation for children was reviewed, and this was done by presenting the experiences of children who survived incurable blood diseases through the technique of bone marrow stem cell transplantation, which was conducted in Abu Dhabi..

Participants in the conference stated that 30 successful operations were performed at Burjeel Medical City to transplant bone marrow for children, and children from India, Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Morocco, Libya, Afghanistan, Algeria, Nigeria and Sudan benefited from these procedures, which strengthened the UAE’s position as a global destination for health care..

Dr. Shamsher Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holding, said: “We are pleased to see researchers working on developing new therapeutic strategies to make bone marrow transplantation easier and more affordable for children who need it. This conference represents an opportunity to reflect on the tremendous development that the health sector and rare specialties have achieved.” Around the world and here in Abu Dhabi, it will witness a gathering of experts from various disciplines to participate in an informative dialogue about the challenges and opportunities that await us in this vital sector.”

Dr. Zain Al Abidin, Consultant and Head of the Department of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation and Chairman of the Conference, said: “From pioneering the first bone marrow transplant for children in the UAE to performing life-saving organ transplants, we are committed to healing and supporting children suffering from incurable diseases. Sharing our knowledge and experience we will exchange with experts from around the world and gather insights on advancing pediatric transplant care. Our distinguished speakers will provide valuable perspectives on developments, innovative technologies and best practices in the field of pediatric stem cell cancer and cell therapy.”

Dr. Robert Handgrettinger, Pediatric Hematology Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation Consultant and co-chair of the conference, stated that the goal of the conference is to create an environment that encourages active participation, engagement and exchange of experiences among all attendees, and to work collectively to improve children’s health in the UAE and the region.