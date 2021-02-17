Britain issued a joint statement with France, Germany, Italy and the United States condemning an attack on Washington-led forces in northern Iraq on February 15th.

“We, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, condemn in the strongest terms the missile attack that took place on February 15 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, and we offer our condolences to the victims, their families, and the Iraqi people,” the statement said.

He added, “Our governments together will support the investigation that the Iraqi government is conducting in the attack in order to hold those responsible accountable.”

Last Monday, several missiles targeted Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, which led to a number of deaths and injuries.