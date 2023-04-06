For the second night in a row, the Israeli Police clashed with Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. The Red Crescent reported six people injured and international condemnation of the violent acts increased on Wednesday, April 5.

It is an important week for both religions: Easter has begun for Jews and the holy month of Ramadan continues for Muslims, in a space that is holy to both faiths and has been at the heart of tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.

Two new rockets were fired this Wednesday night April 5 from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. A launch that occurred while local Palestinian media reported that Israeli soldiers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque and “brutally assaulted Palestinian worshipers, beating them with clubs and throwing stun grenades, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated steel bullets as means to expel them by force from the sacred place”.

Apart from the six injured people, Israel announced the arrest of more than 350 people who had entrenched themselves in the third highest degree of Islam, people who were described as “rioters” by the Jewish nation government.







02:24

It is the second violent episode at the holy and iconic mosque in less than 24 hours and the first escalation since the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began.

At the time of the clash at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the official Palestinian news agency, ‘Wafa’, said that there were some 20,000 worshipers praying at the evening event scheduled for the holy month.

The Israel Police argued that there were “masked criminals” among the believers and that they threw fireworks and stones at the mosque to disturb the order. They claimed that they sought to “desecrate the temple.”

According to the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in his social networks, the Israeli security forces were “forced to restore order, after the authorities’ attempts to negotiate failed and the extremists refused to allow the entry of faithful Muslims to the mosque, and even threatened to hold the noon prayers today.” In addition, he justified his arguments through a video.

ישראל פועלת לשמור על הסטטוס הקוו ולהרגעת הרוחות בהר הבית. מתפללים מוסלמים במסגד ל מעידים שהקיצים המוסלמים שהתבצרו במסגד כלו תםותם במקום ומנעו ממוסלמים נוספים להגיע למסגד כדי להתפלל. הם התבצרו במסגד עם אמצעי לחימה, אבנים וזיקוקים pic.twitter.com/sore1zZ2tL — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 5, 2023



“Israel is working to maintain the status quo and calm the spirits on the Temple Mount. Muslim worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque testify that Muslim extremists who entrenched themselves in the mosque imprisoned them there and prevented other Muslims from coming to the mosque to pray. They barricaded themselves in the mosque with weapons, stones and fireworks,” the Israeli prime minister wrote.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is located on the Temple Mount in East Jerusalem, the Palestinian sector of the Holy City occupied and annexed by Israel. The esplanade is built on what Jews call the Temple Mount, their second holiest site.

International condemnation rises

The rejection of violent episodes did not wait. UN chief António Guterres said he was “shocked and horrified” by the “violence and beatings” by Israeli security forces.

For its part, the White House said it was “extremely concerned” and called on “all parties to avoid further escalation.”

The spokesman for the president of the Palestinian National Authority, Nabil Abu Roudeina, ruled that the new Israeli “attack” against the Al-Aqsa mosque marks “the desire of the Israeli government to plunge the region into instability.” While the Jordanian government claimed to be alarmed by the “continued attacks that could lead to an escalation”.

“Trampling on the Al-Aqsa Mosque is our red line,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also denounced.

For its part, the Arab League, which organized an extraordinary meeting, warned that the provocations “offend the feelings of believers.”

The conflict between the Jewish settlers and the Palestinians or Israeli Arabs, as well as the project of Israeli raids in the occupied territories, have left a balance of 92 dead Palestinians and at least 15 on the Israeli side so far in 2023, according to reports collected by the EFE news agency.

With AP, EFE and Reuters.