ANDIsraeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday condemned an attack by Jewish settlers on a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank that the Palestinian Authority said left at least one person dead and one seriously injured, calling it a “pogrom.”The UN, the United States, the United Kingdom, and others also joined in this rejection.

“I strongly condemn tonight’s pogrom in Samaria,” Herzog wrote on social media site X, using the name of the biblical province that corresponds to the northern West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, a 23-year-old man was killed “by settler bullets” in this attack in Jit, a village located between the cities of Nablus and Qalqilya.

Another Palestinian was seriously wounded by a gunshot wound to the chest, the ministry added.

“Armed settlers attacked the village of Jit, setting fire to numerous vehicles,” the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Asked by AFP, an Israeli army spokesman said that at around 8:00 p.m. (17:00 GMT) “dozens of Israeli civilians, some masked, entered (…) Jit, set fire to vehicles and infrastructure in the area, and threw stones and Molotov cocktails.”

Soldiers and border police officers dispatched to the scene “evacuated Israeli civilians from the town,” the spokesman added, adding that one of the settlers had been arrested.

The Israeli president said that it is “an extremist minority that harms the law-abiding settler population, colonization as a whole and Israel in the world.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office also said it “takes the riots that occurred in the village of Jit in a serious manner” and said “those responsible for any criminal act will be arrested and brought to justice.”

But the leader of Likud, Israel’s largest right-wing party, which has been in power since December 2022 with the support of far-right parties, advocates expanding settlements in the West Bank and even the complete annexation of this Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.

Since the war in Gaza began with the Hamas attack on October 7, violence has erupted in the West Bank, where at least 633 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers and at least 18 Israelis have died in Palestinian attacks or in operations by the Israeli army in this territory, according to data from both sides.

Palestinians flee Hamad district and surrounding areas in Khan Yunis. Photo:AFP Share

Other voices of rejection

“This attack is not an isolated one and is a direct consequence of Israel’s settlement policy in the West Bank,” said UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani.

“Impunity is the big problem and this is what is causing the violence,” he added.

He recalled that his organization “has been reporting for years on unpunished attacks by settlers against Palestinian communities on their lands in the West Bank.”

The United States on Friday called the latest attack by Jewish settlers on a Palestinian village in the West Bank, during which they burned homes and vehicles and fired on the population, “unacceptable.” It said Israeli authorities have a duty to protect civilians.

“Attacks by violent settlers against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank are unacceptable and must stop,” a White House spokesman told EFE.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Friday condemned the “widespread attack” by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, during a visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories alongside his French counterpart Stéphane Séjourné.