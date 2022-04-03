Western countries and Ukraine yesterday accused Russian troops of committing “war crimes” after mass graves containing hundreds of bodies were discovered in towns near kyiv retaken by Ukrainian forces.

(Read: Ukraine claims that the entire kyiv region was liberated from Russian forces)

The Bucha massacre was deliberate. The Russians want to eliminate as many Ukrainians as they can,” he stated on Twitter, calling on the international community to impose “devastating sanctions against Moscow.

Ukraine, which this weekend retook control of the entire kyiv region from the Russian army, accused Moscow of a “deliberate massacre” in the city of Bucha.30 kilometers northwest of the capital.

Its president, Volodomir Zelensky, even accused Russia of committing “genocide” of civilians in his country.

On Sunday, local rescuers found 75 bodies in a mass grave in this town. The bodies of 410 civilians were also found in other territories near kyiv retaken by Ukrainian troops, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova reported.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, urged the sending of a mission from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to Bucha, to investigate this massacre.

“The Bucha massacre was deliberate. The Russians want to eliminate as many Ukrainians as they can”, he stated on Twitter, calling on the international community to impose “devastating sanctions against Moscow”.

(Also: Russians leave Chernobyl but radioactive dust could reach kyiv)

The body of a dead man lies on the road in the city of Bucha, near kyiv on Sunday. Photo: EFE/ Oleksandr Ratushniak

The images went around the world and triggered a series of condemnations at the international level, as well as calls to toughen sanctions against Moscow.

“I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians being killed in Bucha, Ukraine,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. According to the organization, which calls for an independent investigation and preservation of evidence, the discovery of mass graves raises serious questions about possible war crimes.

However, the UN also said it could not be ruled out that the bodies included those of “Ukrainian or Russian soldiers who died during hostilities”.

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the European Union (EU) expressed their horror and called for those responsible to be brought before the international court in The Hague.

The ICC has already recently opened an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine, with some Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.”

The United States and NATO were also horrified and warned that the withdrawal of Russian troops did not imply the end of the violence. The killings of civilians in Bucha are “horrible” and “unacceptable,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, described them as “a punch in the stomach”.

Russia, on the other hand, rejected the accusations and claimed that the images of murdered civilians were a Ukrainian fabrication. “During the time this town was under the control of the Russian armed forces, not a single local resident suffered violent actions,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

However, Western countries are calling for tougher sanctions. “More sanctions and help from the EU are on the way,” European Council President Charles Michel said.

The war in Ukraine has so far left some 20,000 dead, according to Ukrainian authorities.

(Read: Russia accuses Ukraine of executing the first bombardment on its territory)

The UN warned that among the dead could be from Russian soldiers to Ukrainians who died of natural causes: “Civilians who died of natural causes, heart attacks or other health conditions caused by stress and lack of access to medicines and medical help during the last month“added a statement from the organization.

But given the possibility that war crimes have been committed, it is important to “exhume and identify all bodies.” This is vital “so that relatives can be informed and the exact cause of death established to help ensure accountability and justice.”

(Also: ‘Russia’s isolation will make the Kremlin even more dangerous.’)

“It is also important to take all measures to ensure the preservation of evidence,” the UN added.

INTERNATIONAL DRAFTING AND AGENCIES