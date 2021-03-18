A Venezuelan professional who is overwhelmed by the economic crisis in his country can seek and obtain numerous job offers with “international companies” that are hunting for qualified labor. The dilemma will present itself once you discover that wages are below $ 100 a month.

This range of job possibilities circulates on the internet and it is easy to find on specialized job search pages, visited daily by thousands in Venezuela, where extreme poverty reaches 80% of the population and profitable job opportunities are scarce.

So a country that has millions of unemployed professionals or who earn less than 50 dollars a month has been the breeding ground for foreign companies or private employers to take advantage of to recruit skilled labor in Venezuela for a low cost.

Bad payments

An architect consulted by Efe, who preferred to remain anonymous, said she was working remotely for a Dominican company that assigns her tasks that she must fulfill and present through telematic means.

Although the woman, a resident of the Zulia state (northwest), did not want to specify to Efe how much they pay her per month, she assured that she accrues, “for the same job,” a tenth of what their former colleagues get of studies that are now based in countries such as Chile, Uruguay or the United States.

José, a Caracas journalist who also asked to preserve his identity, works as an editor in a digital media that has no offices or legal records in Venezuela, but it is dedicated to the informative coverage of the country.

Although the communicator claims to perform multiple tasks each day, his salary is 150 dollars a month, an amount that is never paid in full and that when it is entered, always late, ends up being less, due to the exchange rate fluctuation of the country, where the national currency is devalued daily against the US dollar.

A woman reviews a job offer on a web page. Photo EFE

Efe learned of several more cases of professionals who are working for foreign companies from Venezuela and that they earn salaries slightly above 200 dollars a month but below 400, while in the country a family needs about 300 dollars just to eat.

In Venezuela, a quick job search on the internet returns offers very similar to those already mentioned, vacancies with little information abound And, above all, it is a bit more difficult to get salaries posted.

However, they do find positions such as “system analyst” for an international transport company. The position, based in the northern state of Carabobo, offers the legal minimum wage in force in Venezuela, that is, less than two dollars a month.

The company, which has a presence in several countries in America, pays systems analysts 100 to 200 times more who do the same work outside of Venezuela.

Also, for an insurance company in Spain, or so the ad says, the search for a full-time “telemarketer” was opened and it is offered a salary of $ 80 a month, when the minimum wage in that European country is close to 1,000 euros.

Among others, vacancies for a graphic designer stand out that I would charge 10 dollars a week and that of a bilingual writer who would receive $ 120 a month for 40 hours of work a week.

A man reviews a job listing on a jobs website. Photo EFE

For all of these positions, job sites show, dozens of candidates have applied.

Unemployment

The official unemployment rate, published at the beginning of the year by the Government, was 8.8% in 2020, two points higher compared to 2019.

The Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro, explained when announcing the data that in the country there has been “a reduction of formal work from 59.3% to 56.1%, and (a growth) of informal work from 40.7% to 43 , 9% “.

These numbers are low when compared with estimates from non-governmental organizations and business groups that estimate by at least 20% the unemployment rate and they warn that about 50% of the productive sector is in informality.

After seven years of economic recession, professional vacancies have skyrocketed with low wages in the countryUntil now, no protection measure is known for Venezuelans who every day seek qualified jobs online and end up recruited for salaries that will not be enough to eat.

As an aggravating fact, Venezuela is the country with the highest incidence of modern slavery in Latin America, according to a report by the Walk Free foundation that was presented at the United Nations in 2018.

Although the document does not specify it, experts consider it likely that the crisis in Venezuela is significantly increasing the number of people at risk, especially given food insecurity and the flow of refugees to other countries.

Hector Pereira. EFE Agency

