The second day of Gulfood 2024 witnessed a large turnout of visitors and those interested, as it brings together the most prominent international companies operating in the food and beverage sector from more than 190 countries in Dubai in its 29th session.

This year's edition witnesses the participation of more than 5,500 participating entities, including 125 country pavilions, as the exhibition provides a world-class platform for building relationships and concluding partnerships and deals worth more than billions of dollars.

Briony Hillis, Australian Consul General in Dubai, said that his country exports approximately $3.2 billion to the UAE, and food and beverage exports amount to approximately $1.3 billion, adding the importance of trade exchange between his country and the Emirates, as Australia has been participating since the first rounds. Periodically at Gulfood exhibition.

Greg Tyler, President of the American Poultry and Egg Export Council, explained that his country's participation in last year's edition of the exhibition recorded sales worth $2.6 million, in addition to $7.5 million after the exhibition, in addition to strengthening relations with more than 160 different parties.

Radwan Ahmed, CEO of IFFCO International Group, stressed the group’s commitment to providing distinguished food solutions through the continuous launch of new products, and the title of this year’s Gulfood exhibition, “Real Food, Real Business,” reflects IFFCO’s firm commitment to excellence and meeting the growing consumer demand for different food options. .

Abdel Karim El Hamdaoui, General Manager of the Promotional Program for Tunisian Canned Olive Oil, pointed out that participation in Gulfood is considered a priority due to its importance in the food and beverage sector worldwide, pointing out that Tunisia’s participation in the exhibition supports Tunisian olive oil exports to the Arabian Gulf markets, which are considered promising markets. Developing trade relations and enhancing international cooperation in this field to reach new markets.

Gulfood stands out as a global platform for food and beverage companies to showcase their products, services and solutions to buyers from all over the world, facilitating business deals across continents and serving as a definitive hub for the food and beverage sector.