The UN, the United States, the United Kingdom, Egypt and other actors of the international community They called for calm to avoid a further escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians, which has intensified this week. The last days have been particularly tense after clashes were reported and shelling from both sides.

(Read here: What is behind the escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians?)

Specifically, yesterday morning, the Israeli army attacked various positions in the Lebanon and the Gaza Strip against positions of the Palestinian Hamas movement. It is in retaliation after dozens of rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon on Thursday.

The tension had escalated after the intervention of the Israeli police on Wednesday in the mosque al aqsa of jerusalem, coinciding with the Muslim Ramadan and Jewish Easter holidays that this year coincide at the same time. In those facts ones 350 Palestinians were detained and another 30 were injured.

The Palestinian authorities denounced excessive force.

Egypt calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and respond to efforts for calm and to stop the bloodshed and protect lives See also Iran's nuclear nuclear.. Resumption of the eighth round of Vienna negotiations Monday

After this succession of events, the British government asked yesterday to reduce the tension between the parties and urged respect for the holy places in Jerusalem. For his part, the UN Secretary General, Anthony Guterrescondemned the attacks and through his spokesman on Thursday asked “all actors” for “maximum restraint.”

While Egypt, a key mediator between Israelis and Palestinians, warned yesterday against “the grave dangers” of escalating violence in middle east. “Egypt calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and respond to efforts for calm and to stop the bloodshed and protect lives, and warns against grave dangers looming over the region if the current wave of violence continues. ”, added Egyptian Foreign Minister Abu Zeid.

For his part, the head of the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL), General Aroldo Lázaro, spoke with authorities from both Israel and Lebanon and assured in a statement that “both sides have said they do not want war.” France reiterated “its unfailing attachment to the security of Israel and to the stability and sovereignty of Lebanon.”

Despite calls for calm, two Israeli women were shot dead yesterday in an attack in the occupied West Bank. Additionally, an Italian was killed and at least five other people were injured last night in a shooting and car accident in Tel Aviv, all of them tourists from Italy and the United Kingdom. The attacker, an Arab-Israeli man, was also killed, Israeli media and emergency medical services reported.

Smoke billows over buildings in Gaza City as Israel launched airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave early on April 5, 2023.

By the way, the Israeli Army also called up reservist soldiers –especially airplane pilots and drone operators–, despite the fact that in its attacks in Gaza and especially Lebanon it acted with restraint to prevent a larger conflict with regional scope. .

The truth is that this Thursday, on the day of the Jewish Passover, some thirty rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon, in the biggest escalation since 2006 on the border between these two countries, which technically are still at war after several conflicts. The Palestinian militias say that it is a reprisal for the events that occurred in Al Aqsa.



The temple is located in the Esplanade of the Mosques, the third holy place of Islam and located in turn in East Jerusalem, the Palestinian sector of the city occupied and annexed by Israel since 1967. The complex is erected on top of the Temple Mount, considered the holiest place in Judaism.

Since April 2022, no rockets have been launched from Lebanon towards Israel, which then also carried out attacks against its neighbor. However, this is the most serious incident since the 2006 war against Hezbollah.

This 2023 has been the deadliest start to the year in the framework of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since 2000.

In the just over three months since the start of this year, some 20 people have been killed in attacks carried out by Palestinians or Arab-Israelis, while at least 92 Palestinians have died in violent incidents of various kinds with Israel.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING