Abdullah Abu Daif (Rafah)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has urgently called for de-escalation and protection of civilian lives in the Middle East, warning that the sharp rise in attacks in the region is causing further suffering to civilians and raising fears of a wider regional conflict with devastating humanitarian consequences.

The Committee expressed its grave concern at the growing threat of further widespread conflict throughout the region, and called on all parties and the international community to urgently de-escalate tensions.

The Committee stressed that international humanitarian law provides important protection for the lives of civilians and that all parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, calling on the international community to do everything in its power to prevent these disturbing cycles of violence from turning into a full-scale regional conflict.

The International Red Cross spokeswoman, Sarah Davies, described the current humanitarian situation in Gaza as horrific, with the residents of the Strip fleeing and being displaced repeatedly for months from one area to another, in the hope of finding lost safety, amidst the horror of explosions and the constant noise of sirens.

“Fear, exhaustion and anxiety about what the coming days will bring cast a shadow over everything,” Davies told Al-Ittihad. “Many are now trying to recover from their wounds, even though they are living in extremely difficult conditions, struggling to find enough food for their families and queuing for hours to get safe drinking water.”

Davies said the Red Cross had observed up to five times per person in the Gaza Strip, which has a population of about 2.3 million, either directly or indirectly, and that nothing was left untouched by the hostilities, including vital infrastructure and health care facilities.

Davies noted that the organization is aware of reports of the spread of polio, and has expressed concern for months about the rapid pace at which infectious diseases can spread under the prevailing conditions throughout the Gaza Strip.

She revealed that the ICRC medical teams reported an increase in cases of chickenpox and hepatitis among a group of people who are most vulnerable to the disease due to the lack of dietary diversity, the absence of an effective health care system, the crowded living conditions and the difficult circumstances of extreme fatigue from what they face every day.

She said that ICRC staff continue to work in the Red Cross field hospital and respond to the needs of patients, but there are still many challenges due to the lack of aid entering the sector and the collapse of infrastructure, most notably basic health care facilities.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health called for neutralizing healthcare facilities in the Strip and allowing more humanitarian and medical aid to enter during the coming period in light of the increasing number of injuries among civilians who are facing difficult and harsh conditions as a result of the continued military escalation.