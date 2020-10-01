International Coffee Day 2020- International Coffee Day is celebrated on 1 October every year. This day is celebrated in honor and respect of all those who are associated with the coffee business. That is why today we are telling you about a company earning crores of three friends associated with the coffee business …

During college days, three friends Ashwajit Singh, Ajit and Armaan Sood were very upset for drinking good coffee. But he did not consider it a problem, but made a new source of income. Yes, from here he got the idea of ​​his businessAnd they decided to make it easier to make good coffee. In 2016, the trio transformed the idea of ​​coffee making into a business and started a cold brew coffee startup called Sleepy Owl. Let’s know about his journey …

Let us tell you that the growth of his company has been more than 100 percent in the last two years. While tea is the most preferred beverage in India, coffee is also slowly becoming a popular choice. In such a situation, this is the right time to bring new flavors and formats.

It startedIn raising a setup like Sleepy Owl, he started with 12 lakh rupees from his savings and family. His business started growing rapidly through a funding of Rs 3.5 crore from DSG partner. Sleepy Owl has reached more than 25 thousand customers at the moment. The company, which is recording 100 percent growth on a year-on-year basis, aims to increase the retail store presence from the existing 100 stores to 1000 in two years. The company as a unique brand has a future plan to make space in people’s homes and offices. That’s why the company is working on bringing new flavors. To increase its reach – To spread its product to customers, Sleepy Owl works on B2B and B2C platforms. The company also sells the project on Amazon with its website. Along with delivering its products directly to cafes and restaurants for B2B, the company contracts with the corporate office to create brand value from all sides. Sleepy Owl is currently on Pop Up Basis at KPMG, Comic Con. In the retail market, Sleepy Owl is present in local shopping stores along with large retail stores like Foodhall, Modern Bazaar.

This is how you prepare tasty coffee- Sleepy Owl uses Arabica beans for cold brew coffee. To make instant cold brew coffee, farm fresh beans are grinded and brewed for 20-24 hours. The specialty of sleepy owl coffee is that heat is not used to make it. This reduces both the bitterness and acidity of the coffee and makes the coffee flavor better. The company delivers coffee to customers in self-brew and ready-to-drink, two-way packaging.

Earnings-Company income comes from many of these platforms, although 60-70 percent of online models do the contracting. To increase brand loyalty, the company has also started a subscription model, in which coffee is delivered every 7 or 15 days. The unique name and special packaging of the company has also been an important role in making the product different.