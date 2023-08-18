Dubai (Union)

The International Chess Federation adopted the international badge for the Emirati referee, Salman Al-Taher, and granted him the title of international referee. It also granted the Emirati Moza Al-Maamari the title of referee of the International Federation, which is a new achievement for the UAE chess at the international level, and Al-Taher and Moza Al-Maamari joined the list of referees who received the international badge, especially since chess has A long list of international referees and lecturers accredited by the International Federation of the game, in addition to the participation of our referees in managing the matches of world championships, the most recent of which is the participation of international referee Faisal Al-Hammadi in managing the World Chess Cup matches currently held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Sultan Ali Al-Taher, a member of the Board of Directors of the Chess Federation, head of the technical staff, confirmed that Salman Al-Taher’s obtaining the international badge, as well as Moza Al-Maamari, the title of referee of an international federation, added to the achievements of the game at the international level, especially that the Board of Directors of the Federation headed by Tarim Matar Tarim supports the administrative and technical cadres of coaches. Referees and administrators. The federation’s strategy and objectives also include paying attention to referees, developing their level, bringing them to the continental and international badge, and working to increase the number of national referees and helping them to obtain the international badge.

He added: The federation’s programs are diverse and serve all parties to the game. We have an important goal, which is to be present on the continental and international arena extensively through the participation of our players, as well as our referees, who have become trusted by the international federation. In Baku, our international referee, Faisal Al-Hammadi, is present, which confirms that we are on the right path in a balanced way between the players and the interest in the technical and administrative cadres.